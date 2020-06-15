One of the fundamental legs of the war on streaming platforms is the battle for children’s audiences and the offer of powerful and heterogeneous content. And within that broad wardrobe, include stories that show the diversity of real life with characters, themes and plots that include different sexual orientations, ethnic groups and members of minority communities. With the confinement due to the coronavirus, the demand for children’s content has increased considerably, and notably that of series with inclusive characters. In the US alone, the demand for children’s series that include them as an important part of it has risen 58% in one year (from May 2019 to May 2020), according to an analysis by Parrot Analytics for the specialized publication Kidscreen.

In that period of time, the demand for all children’s programs in general has risen 39.5%, according to the consultant, almost 20% below the growth of those classified as various series. The programs that represent the most requested diversity in the last year, by order of the most viewed, have been Steven Universe (92% more than in May 2019), Sesame Street (53%) The Legend of Korra (174%), She -Ra and the princesses of power (397%) and Doctor Toys (2.6%). The list is completed by Bubble Guppies, The Proud, Dora the Explorer, Super Wings, and Dinotren. All of them available in Spain.

In Steven Universe, the protagonist is a 14-year-old boy with powers, human father and alien mother who is raised by three warriors with superpowers. The series speaks subtly of gender, relationships and sexual orientation with a background of adventures and characters from different ethnic groups, without emphasizing it. In the classic Sesame Street, racial diversity has always been one of its educational pillars. « To enjoy a more diverse and free society, you have to start with the education of the little ones, and cartoons are the ideal starting point to achieve this. Series such as She-Ra, Adventure Time, Regular Stories or El Gumball’s amazing world offers stories with characters who do not care in the least to live with characters of the most diverse regardless of their differences, ”says Manuel Sánchez, editor in chief of the cultural magazine LGTB + Togayther.

« Girls and boys must see cartoons as a complete reality, and this is achieved through characters so that they can see that they can be who they want to be, » says Sánchez, who despite the boom and variety in the demand for content inclusive, considers that much remains to be done: « Trans characters are missing in drawings and in live action series, which show the little ones that they can freely decide their identity by how they feel, » Sánchez concludes.

Globally, demand for these series was similar in its first five positions with the exception of Dora the Explorer, who ranked fifth. The most viewed series overall, according to Parrot, were SpongeBob, Steven Universe, The Dog Patrol, Sesame Street, and The Adventures of Lady Bug. For the study, Parrot has relied on a list of thirty recommended series on the Common Sense Media educational page.