Demand for cannabis has created a giant carbon footprint

United States, leader in legalization

On the other hand, researchers have found that carbon emissions can vary depending on where the product is grown (mainly due to the climate and emissions from the electricity grid). Thus, if the United States is analyzed, one of the leading countries in the legalization of cannabis, it is seen that greenhouse gas emissions are between 2,283 and 5,184 kilograms of carbon dioxide per kilogram of dried flower.

In contrast, according to the Cannabis Energy Report published by New Frontier Data, the emissions generated in growing cannabis outdoors and in greenhouses are approximately 326 kilograms of carbon dioxide per kilogram of flower. However, this report only takes into account electricity expenses, while the research carried out by scientists at the University of Colorado is much more comprehensive.

On the other hand, the researchers were surprised to discover that the heating and air conditioning and ventilation systems had the highest energy expenditure, since it requires a specific temperature and humidity.

Now, scientists are focused on raising funds to continue the research, as they want to carry out a comparison between growing cannabis indoors and outdoors. In addition, they would like to help the industry to address environmental concerns.