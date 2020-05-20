Editorial: Trends / Facebook / Twitter / Coverage / Instagram / Discord

The use of masks in the times they attend is mandatory. Not only to reduce the risk of contagion due to the current health crisis in the Coronavirus COVID-19, but also to avoid infecting those around you.

It is for this same reason that, during the last few months, the business opportunity that has been seen mainly in retail businesses to carry out thematic masks to dress in some “fashion” the precautions recommended by the authorities has been.

This is how the trend and creativity of companies has exposed some forays that have raised a large amount of demand.

According to a new report (via TheHollywoodReporter), the masks of Bane, yes, the same ones used by the popular supervillain of DC Comics of 1993 today are one of the most required in commerce.

According to the source, some plastic masks with the models of the character are being bought in many costume sites. It is important to note that these masks offer no protection for the current situation of Pandemic.

However, other people are preferring to take the appropriate measures looking for practical solutions that maintain personal security.

Demand has increased, especially in the United States and wholesalers claim to have decent quantities to deal with costumes, which we insist not to use to avoid contagion for the disease.

