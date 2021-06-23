Delta will hire more than 1,000 pilots for next summer due to high demand for travel



During this weekend, American Airlines canceled more than 300 flights due to a shortage of personnel.

Photo: Michael A. McCoy / .

Delta Air Lines announced that it expects to hire more than 1,000 pilots by this summerThis is due to the fact that the airline is experiencing a rebound in travel demand and it could be that it cannot supply.

Last April, DeltaAir Lines announced that it would resume hiring in the middle of the year as travel bookings began to recover from the decline caused by the coronavirus pandemic, and started with the hiring of 75 pilots from June to August.

“This is exciting news for both pilots looking to join Delta and those already on the seniority list, because it means career advancement opportunities as we continue our recovery, accounting for scheduled pilot retirements and position for expanding the network, ”said John Laughter, the airline’s chief operating officer.

The airline is planning to have a continued recovery in air travel and avoid personnel problems. Remember that Delta canceled hundreds of flights over Thanksgiving and Christmas because it didn’t have enough pilots ready to fly..

Over the weekend, American Airlines canceled more than 300 flights due to staff shortages, and said it planned to cut its travel schedules through mid-July by about 1% to avoid putting pressure on its operations.

On Monday, Delta told pilots that it would add 13 crew programmers and a supervisor to respond to calls and questions from pilots, according to CNBC.

Other airlines such as American, United Airlines and Spirit Airlines have also restarted or plan to resume hiring pilots this year.. The onset of the pandemic brought hiring plans to a halt last year, when airlines encouraged thousands of employees to take time off with leave or other voluntary options to pay them less.

It should be noted that Congress approved $ 54 billion in federal aid for airlines in exchange for employees not stopping work or taking leave of absence forcibly. The airlines said these funds would help them keep their staff on as the number of trips recovered.

