Delta variant “will hurt” US if vaccination does not advance, according to Biden

15 minutes. US President Joe Biden warned on Friday that the delta variant of the coronavirus will do “a lot of damage” in some areas of his country if the vaccination campaign, which has slowed down in recent weeks, does not advance soon.

“We won’t have to confine anything, but in some areas of the US it will do a lot of damage,” the delta variant, Biden said in remarks.

That variant, first identified in India and more contagious, now accounts for 10% of all COVID-19 cases detected in the United States, indicated this week the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC, for its acronym in English).

Although that proportion is still small, health authorities are very concerned that the situation in the United Kingdom will be repeated. In that country, the delta variant is already prevalent and delayed the plans to reopen that country.

“This new variant will make people who are not vaccinated even more vulnerable than they were a month ago,” Biden stressed.

Added that that variant is “life threatening” than others and “particularly dangerous for young people”, something that worries him “seriously”.

Therefore, he begged those who have not yet done so to “get completely vaccinated”, with two doses in the case of vaccines that require it, so that the country can “celebrate the independence of the virus” as soon as possible.

Vaccination in the USA

Biden celebrated this Friday that the United States has already exceeded 300 million administered doses of COVID-19 vaccines in 150 days, since he came to power on January 20.

However, the vaccination rate has slowed in recent weeks. In fact, it is highly unlikely that Biden’s goal of moving toward a new normal will be met.

The president wanted 70% of the country’s adults to have received at least one dose by July 4. However, that ratio now stands at 65%, not advancing too much overnight, according to the CDC.

“Unfortunately, cases and hospitalizations are not decreasing in many parts of the states where vaccination rates are lower, and they are even going up in some areas,” Biden said.

In order to accelerate the vaccination campaign, Vice President Kamala Harris also visited Atlanta (Georgia) this Friday to try to convince the most skeptical to take the plunge, especially within the black population.

“These vaccines were developed by scientists for ten years, and they underwent clinical trials in many, many people. We can safely say that they are safe, free and effective,” Harris stressed.

The vice president also promised to increase resources so that people who have “two or three jobs” can get vaccinated.

The United States is the country hardest hit by the COVID-19 pandemic, with more than 601,000 deaths and 33.5 million infections.