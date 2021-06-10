Delta variant of COVID: Only fully vaccinated people are protected, warns Fauci

The UK has faced tough times in recent weeks after the Delta variant of COVID it has spread rapidly across that country, to the point of jeopardizing the British government’s reopening plans for this month. In the United States, the doctor Anthony Fauci warned that only fully vaccinated people can be protected against this coronavirus mutation.

The B.1.617 variant of the virus, now known as Delta and first identified in India, is 40% more contagious than the original strain, according to British health authorities, and it has also wreaked havoc in India.

While only 6% of COVID-19 infections in the United States have been identified with this variant, the situation could change rapidly, said Dr. Fauci, leader of the White House pandemic operation. “We cannot allow that to happen in the United States,” he said..

It was recently revealed that the Delta variant is already found in 46 states in the United States and in at least 59 countries around the world.

During an information session, Fauci reported that the Delta variant may be associated “with greater severity of the disease” and that people who have only received a first dose of Pfizer may be more vulnerable to become infected with this mutation, since the drug has been shown to protect only 33% against Delta. In contrast, two weeks after the second dose of Pfizer, vaccinated people show 88% protection against the variant.

The US health authorities have invited the population to be fully vaccinated as soon as possible. So far, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), 42.5% of the population has been fully vaccinated in the country, against 51.8% who have only received one dose. Various reports have indicated that millions of Americans do not want to have the second dose of the vaccine for various reasons.

President Biden’s administration aims to vaccinate 70% of adults in the US by July 4, but the application of vaccines has slowed in recent weeks despite the fact that the drugs are widely available in the country for all people over 12 years of age.

Variants of the virus pose a challenge for science and for vaccines, because according to experts can become resistant mutations to the effects of immunization and be more transmissible. And the only way to avoid it is to get the majority of the population vaccinated as soon as possible.