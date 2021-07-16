Delta variant of COVID has become dominant worldwide: US officials

By Carl O’Donnell and Jeff Mason

Jul 16 (.) – The Delta variant of COVID-19 is now the dominant mutation worldwide and has been accompanied by a surge in deaths in the United States, almost entirely among unvaccinated people, officials said on Friday. Washington.

COVID-19 cases in the United States are up 70% from the previous week and deaths, 26%.

The outbreaks have occurred in parts of the country with low vaccination rates, Rochelle Walensky, director of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, said during a news conference.

“This is becoming a pandemic of the unvaccinated,” he said, adding that 97% of people who enter US hospitals with COVID-19 are not immunized.

About 1 in 5 new cases have occurred in Florida, said White House COVID-19 Response Coordinator Jeff Zients.

The Delta variant, which is significantly more contagious than the original COVID-19 variant, has been detected in a hundred countries around the world and is now the dominant mutation worldwide, said America’s leading infectious disease expert, Anthony Fauci.

“We are facing a formidable variant” of COVID-19, Fauci said on a conference call.

(Reporting by Carl O’Donnell, Jeff Mason and Lisa Lambert; Edited in Spanish by Javier López de Lérida)