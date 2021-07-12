Delta variant of covid-19, the concern after the European Championship

LONDON.

The advance of the Delta variant of the coronavirus, highly contagious, Raises fears that the festivities for the Eurocup final this Sunday night in England will further spread the disease, which worries the G20 and the United States.

Although the UK faces an increase in infections from the Delta variant, dominant in the country, more than 60 thousand spectators attended the match between Italy and England, which the Italian team won.

The meeting It was held at Wembley Stadium, near London, whose capacity was raised to 75% for the occasion and where a small number of people without tickets managed to enter, according to London police and a spokesman for the stadium.

In fact, almost no masks were visible in the surroundings and it was impossible to respect the distance in such a small space. The floor was littered with empty glasses, cans, and alcohol bottles.

Others fans had gathered elsewhere in England, singing and waving flags, especially in Newcastle (northeast), Liverpool (northwest), Norwich (east) and Leicester (center).

On Italy, from the final whistle, a crowd of fans celebrated the victory. In Rome they did it with flares and a concert of horns. Thousands of followers were converging on Venice Square. Few wore a mask, which is not mandatory outdoors from the end of June.

The Meetings that generate this type of sporting event, especially in closed areas, concern specialists, especially in the United Kingdom, where almost all restrictions have been lifted and 30 thousand new cases have been registered daily of coronavirus during the last week.

elf

Copyright law strictly prohibits copying all or part of Excelsior’s materials without first obtaining written permission and without including the link to the original text.