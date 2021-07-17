Delta variant of COVID-19 soars in NYC and already represents 69% of new infections



Delta variant of COVID triggers infections in NYC and already represents 69% of cases

Photo: Edwin Martínez / Impremedia

The Delta variant now accounts for the vast majority of new infections by COVID-19 in New York City, with such rapid growth that in recent weeks it almost doubled and currently almost 7 out of 10 positive cases They are the product of that virulent strain.

This was reported by New York City Department of Health and Mental Hygiene (DOHMH), after confirming that the Delta variant was found in 69% of the total new cases of COVID between June 27 and July 3. The levels of infections by this variant in mid-June was 36%.

Although throughout the year other variants caused concern in the Big Apple, such as the United Kingdom, none reached delta levels in just five months, as it was detected for the first time last February.

The difference between the impact of Delta and other strains within the new cases generated in the five counties is abysmal. The UK variant currently accounts for 11% of new infections, while the Brazilian variant has been detected in 7% of the cases and the so-called Lota variant from the United States, only appears in 1% of the positive cases.

And beyond the concern about the increase in Delta cases, which has also triggered the rates of COVID infections in the city at 1.44%, almost 50% more than previous weeks, the health authorities insisted on asking that those who have not been vaccinated do so immediately.

Delta is more contagious and resistant than the parent virus, but DOHMH insists that the Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines they are effective in preventing severe illness and possible death.

In fact, 98.9% of the recent deaths from COVID in the Big Apple they have occurred among unvaccinated people, which corroborates the protective effect of immunization.

“The rise of the Delta variant in New York means that now is perhaps the most dangerous time not to get vaccinated. All New Yorkers Should Get Vaccinated against COVID-19 to protect themselves, their family and our city ”, assured Pedro Frisneda, spokesman for the City’s Health Department.

The Mayor Bill de Blasio, joined the same call and said: “This is a particularly dangerous time not to be vaccinated with the most contagious variants of the Delta that spread through our city. But safe and effective COVID-19 vaccines offer protection against it and all the other strains of the virus currently circulating in New York. So the choice is clear. My message to everyone today, if you’ve been waiting, if you’ve been undecided, is to sign up for that opportunity as soon as possible. “

Data on new COVID infections and variants in NYC