Delta variant of Coronavirus: why the contagiousness index worries experts



In the US, the Delta variant represents 6% of the new cases registered.

Photo: Welcome Velasco / .

It has been more than a year since it was officially decreed the coronavirus pandemic and throughout this time we have gradually learned more about of COVID-19, for example, it is a mutant virus and therefore, it spreads more and more easily.

A few months ago, the scientific community was concerned about the variant of the coronavirus called Alpha, first identified in the United Kingdom, due to its transmission capacity.

Now, The eyes of health experts have focused on Delta, the variant of COVID first identified in India in February this year and whose transmissibility has now made it global.

The COVID Delta variant has already been detected in 74 countries, This has caused some fear that this could cause a new wave of infections that could cause the health systems of several countries to collapse again, that the reopening plans could not go ahead and even alter the vaccination plans.

The official name of the COVID delta variant strain is B.1,617.2 and is currently represents more than 6% of virus samples sequenced in the United States alone, based on data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Although it seems to be a low percentage, what really needs to be taken into account is the speed of its growth, since just a month ago, according to CDC figures, it only represented a little more than 1% of the sequenced virus samples.

Experts believe the delta variant sparked the huge wave of infections seen in India over the past two months and is now causing concern in the UK, where it is said to have caused 91% of new cases, according to the Health Secretary. Matt Hancock.

What to know about the Delta variant of Coronavirus

It was on May 10th when the World Health Organization (WHO) designated variant B.1,617 and its sublineages, including B.1,617.2, as “variants of interest”, that is, it can be more transmissible or cause a more serious disease, as it may not respond to treatment, it may evade the immune response, or it may not be diagnosed with standard tests.

Also, according to statements made over the weekend by Hancock, the Delta variant is estimated to be 40% more transmissible. That claim was supported by the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, Dr. Anthony Fauci, who said studies support the idea that the strain is more transmissible.

“Clearly now its transmissibility appears to be higher than that of the wild type,” Fauci said, adding that the 6% share that the strain now has in the US is similar to a tipping point previously seen in the UK.

“This is a situation, as it was in England, where they had a dominant B.1,1.7, and then the [B.1.] 617 took over. We cannot allow that to happen in the United States, ”he added.

As to whether it is more deadly or not, preliminary evidence suggests that the Delta variant could cause an increased risk of hospitalization compared to the Alpha strain, according to Public Health England (PHE).

While PHE cautioned that more data is needed, its early findings showed that people infected with the variant were more likely to suffer from serious illnesses. An analysis of 38,805 sequenced cases in England showed that people infected with the Delta variant had 2.61 times the risk of hospitalization in 14 days compared to the Alpha variant, when variables such as age, sex, ethnicity and vaccination status, PHE said last week.

The good news in all is that There is evidence that the vaccines that are being applied against COVID-19 work in the same way against this variant.

A team of researchers from BioNTech and the University of Texas Medical Branch reported Thursday that they had found evidence that the Pfizer / BioNTech vaccine would protect against infection with the Delta variant and others.

UK researchers reported last week that most people who receive 2 doses of the Pfizer / BioNTech coronavirus vaccine would still have protection against the new variant, although they said the antibodies appear to be significantly lowered.

Meanwhile, early study findings from the Universities of Edinburgh and Strathclyde and Public Health Scotland suggested that two doses of COVID-19 vaccine provide protection against the Delta variant, but may be a lower level of protection.

The Pfizer / BioNTech vaccine was found to provide 79% protection against Delta variant infection, compared to 92% against the Alpha variant.

“For the same scenario, the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine offered 60% protection against infection with the Delta variant compared to 73% for the Alpha variant. This lower effect of the vaccine may reflect that it takes longer to develop immunity with Oxford-AstraZeneca, “added a statement from the universities. However, the research team urged caution when it comes to comparing vaccines due to the observational nature of the study.

The first data published by PHE showed similar results for the AstraZeneca and Moderna vaccines. They also appeared to be effective against the delta variant once both doses had been administered.

