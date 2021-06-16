Delta variant of coronavirus: 3 reasons the CDC now considers it “concerning”

The Delta variant of coronavirus was first detected in India, where it has wreaked havoc on public health and high death rates. Also identified as B.1.617.2, this mutation of the original strain of the SARS-CoV-2 virus is now considered a “variant of concern” in the classification of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) for several reasons.

It is more contagious

The CDC classification specifies that the Delta variant has a higher transmissibility, that is, it is more easily spread than other variants and than the original strain of the virus. The health authorities of the United Kingdom, where this mutation has delayed their plans to open activities, have indicated that can be up to 40% more contagious than the original strain.

It is known that the Delta variant is present in at least 46 US states and that, according to the same CDC, represents practically 10% of the cases of infection in this country until June 5.

Vaccines may be less effective

While COVID-19 vaccines offer strong protection against variants, for B.1.617.2 that protection may be less. A Lancet study found that, After the second dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, the drug can protect 79% against a Delta variant infection; In contrast, the same vaccine offers 92% protection against other mutations such as Alpha.

This information was seconded by the doctor Anthony Fauci, who reported that only fully vaccinated people can be protected against this mutation. In any case, the best way to protect yourself to some extent against this and other variants of the virus is to complete the vaccination schedule ASAP.

May be resistant to medical treatments

One of the most used treatments to treat severe cases of COVID-19 is the use of monoclonal antibodies. Monoclonal antibodies are man-made proteins that act as the body’s natural antibodies to the immune system to fight disease and infection.

Monoclonal antibodies are frequently used to treat diseases such as cancer, and the FDA approved their emergency use in November 2020 to treat COVID, particularly in pediatric patients over 12 years of age and in adults over 65 years of age. According to the CDC, the Delta variant may be more resistant to this type of monoclonal antibody treatment.

Other features of the Delta variant

Another feature of the Delta variant is that can cause diagnostic and detection test failures, in addition to causing symptoms other than those already known since the beginning of the pandemic. It can also trigger a more serious disease than other strains.

The CDC classification includes three categories to place the variants of the new coronavirus:

Variants of interest (VOI), where initially the Delta variant was classified.

Variants of concern (VOC), where the CDC now identifies the Delta variant. The World Health Organization classified it as worrying since last May 10.

High consequence variants (VOHC), where so far no mutation is found.

Current variants of concern in the United States “are being closely monitored and characterized by federal agencies,” the CDC assures.