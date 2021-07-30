Delta variant is much more contagious, according to CDC document

They reinforce anticovid-19 measures in the United States 2:57

. – An internal report submitted to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) indicates that the delta variant of the coronavirus is much more transmissible than older lineages, can cause more serious illness, and that, when it causes infections in vaccinated people, it can be transmitted as easily as when it infects unvaccinated people.

The document – a slideshow dated Thursday first obtained by The Washington Post – appears to provide some data to support the controversial decision Tuesday by CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky to change the agency’s guidelines on the use of masks.

The presentation says that the delta variant is as transmissible as chickenpox and that each infected person, on average, infects eight or nine others. The original lineage was transmissible like the common cold, and each infected person transmitted the virus to two others on average.

And if vaccinated people become infected, they have as much of the virus load in their body as unvaccinated people.



“The conclusion was that, unlike the other variants, vaccinated people, even if they did not get sick, became infected and shed the virus at levels similar to unvaccinated people who became infected,” Dr. Walter Orenstein, who runs the Emory Vaccine Center and saw the documents.

Delta variant in vaccinated people: this says the CDC document

Vaccinated people are safer, the document indicates.

“Vaccines prevent more than 90% of serious diseases, but they could be less effective in preventing infection or transmission,” he says. “Therefore, (there would be) more (infections) after vaccination and more community spread despite of vaccination, “he says.

The document maintains that vaccines reduce the risk of serious illness or death 10 times and reduce the risk of infection three times.



The CDC, advises the document, should “recognize that the war has changed.” Recommends vaccine application mandates and universal mask use requirements.