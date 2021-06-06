Delta variant is 40% more contagious, warns UK

LONDON.

The Delta variant of coronavirus, which threatens the lifting of the latest restrictions in the UK, a 40% more that alpha variant until then dominant in the UK, warned this Sunday the British Minister of Health, Matt Hancock.

The best estimate of the growth advantage, as we call it … is around 40%, “Hancok told the BBC, citing research by a group of scientists who advise the government.

However, despite the increase in the number of new cases from covid-19 in recent days, which exceeds 5 thousand cases registered daily, The number of hospitalizations it remains stableHancock added.

Most of the hospitalizations refer to patients who have not been vaccinated, said the official.

The United Kingdom, the most affected country in Europe with about 128 thousand deaths, has administered at least a first dose of vaccine to more than 40 million people.

More than 27 million have already received a second dose.

But the arrival of the Delta variant, first identified in April in India and now dominant in the UK, according to estimates, after a long winter lockdown, threatens the lifting of the last restrictions expected on June 21.

By then, about three-fifths of adults will be fully vaccinated, Hancock added, up from 52% today.

