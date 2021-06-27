Delta Variant: How likely is it to cause a third wave of COVID-19 in Mexico?

The constant increase in confirmed COVID-19 in recent weeks and the expansion of the Delta variant around the world threaten a third wave in Mexico.

After the Easter holidays and the arrival of spring, authorities and experts agreed that increased mobility would bring with it a outbreak of COVID-19 in Mexico that would lead to a third wave: However, new cases and infections continued to decline until reaching a historical minimum, only comparable with the first month of the arrival of the virus to national territory.

It was not until mid-June when the downward trend became a plateau and after a couple of weeks, the current situation points to a new sustained increase in cases, but …

How likely is a third wave in Mexico caused by the Delta variant?

The variant of greatest concern worldwide is the Delta, formerly known as the Indian variant B.1.617.2. With a presence in more than 70 countries, it was identified for the first time in India during the largest wave of COVID-19 that any region in the world has suffered between April and May, when the subcontinental country reached an average of 400 thousand new infections at day and 3,000 deaths a day.

Studies carried out so far show that the Delta variant is 60% more transmissible than Alpha, formerly known as B.1.1.7 or British variant. In addition, one of its most worrying characteristics is its vaccine resistance.

According to nature, while the second dose of AstraZeneca is 66% effective in protecting against the Alpha variant, the figure drops to 60% when it comes to Delta. The same goes for the full Pfizer scheme, which maintains 93% protection against the British variant, but drops to 88% compared to india.

Outbreaks in Israel, the United Kingdom, Australia and Denmark (four countries that are advancing rapidly in their vaccination campaigns) show that Delta is capable of starring outbreaks even though the majority of the population has already been immunized and has a complete schematic.

A third wave with fewer hospitalizations and more sick young adults

Unlike the first two waves of COVID-19 that caused a prolonged increase in cases in May-June 2020 and all-time highs that pushed hospital occupancy to the limit and left the starkest images of the pandemic in January 2021, the hypothetical third wave in Mexico would not reach the same record numbers, but it would affect a different group of the population:

The main difference between the third wave and the previous ones will lie in the age groups most affected: with 17.5 million people vaccinated With a full scheme and 11.2 million with at least one dose, the increases by age group show that while the most vulnerable age groups (50 years and over) remain stable and at minimum levels of cases, new infections are concentrated in young adults, especially between 18 and 39 years old.

This qualitative change visible in the latest report on the situation of COVID-19 in Mexico City will also cause that even when the rise in infections increases its speed, the number of hospitalizations remains in a much lower proportion to that of the first and second waves. With older adults protected thanks to vaccination, cases of severe COVID-19 should decline in the face of a better immune response from young adults.

In Mexico, the first case detected with this variant occurred in early May in San Luis Potosí. And although it is not possible to affirm that the arrival of Delta is the main reason for the increase in cases throughout the country during the second half of June, it is only a matter of time before Delta to become the new dominant variant worldwide. Hence, progress in vaccination, the only strategy available to slow its expansion and impact, is more urgent than ever.

