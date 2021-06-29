Delta variant begins to expand in emerging markets

. videos

The Spanish Stock Market turns around and rises 0.26% after the opening

Madrid, Jun 29 (.) .- The Spanish Stock Market, which opened lower today, has turned around and rises 0.26%, trying to recover part of the heavy losses it recorded the day before, affected by tourist values ​​after the expansion of the Delta variant of covid-19. At 9.15 am, the IBEX 35, the main national indicator, is trading at 8,936 points after rising 0.26%. The earnings for the year recovered and reached 10.68%. The Spanish Stock Market opened the trading session this Tuesday with doubts after falling by almost 2% on Monday, its worst session since April, affected by the expansion of the delta variant of the coronavirus. A fear that did not affect Wall Street, which closed with new records in the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq, encouraged by technology companies and with optimistic investors about the economic recovery in the United States. Meanwhile, in Asia, the main markets register red numbers in a generalized way, also affected by the new confinements decreed in some countries to stop the spread of the Delta variant of the coronavirus. The Nikkei of Tokyo falls 0.81%; Hong Kong, 0.49%; and Shanghai, 0.97%. In Europe, equities are trying to recover from the corrective suffered the previous day, and the session started with a positive tone: Frankfurt, advanced 0.69%; Milan, 0.54%; and Paris and London, 0.46%. And this, in a session in which according to Renta4 analysts, the market will continue to pay attention to both the rate of vaccination and the expansion of new strains. At the macroeconomic level, the focus will be on the confidence data in both the Eurozone and the US, and above all, on the preliminary inflation data for June, which will be released in Germany. In Spain, it has already been published that prices rose 2.6% in the interannual rate in June, which represents a slight moderation compared to May. Regarding the rise in inflation, and the possible consequences that it may have on the monetary policy of central banks, today the market will be watching what the president of the European Central Bank (ECB), Christine Lagarde, who participates in the Brussels Economic Forum, together with the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen. Within the Spanish market, Solaria is the value that rises the most on the IBEX 35, 1.58%, followed by Siemens Gamesa, 1.57%; and ArcelorMittal, 1.14%. On the loss side, the values ​​linked to tourism stand out again: Amadeus lost 1.50% and IAG, 1.26%. Of the large values ​​of the indicator, Telefónica increased 1.04%; Inditex, 0.80%; Repsol, 0.54%; Santander, 0.46%; BBVA, 0.25%; and Iberdrola, 0.05%. In the continuous market, Montebalito shoots up 7.88%, while DIA drops 2.43%. In the commodities market, the price of a barrel of Brent oil fell slightly, 0.15%, after significant previous losses, and is trading at $ 74.04. The yield of the Spanish ten-year bond falls to 0.443%. (c) . Agency