Delta Air Lines, the largest and most profitable US airline, lost $ 534 million in the first quarter of the year, something that will seem trivial when the full impact of the pandemic is revealed in the current quarter.

Delta warned on Wednesday that revenue in the April-June quarter, usually a period of many travels, will plummet 90% compared to the previous year, when there were no government restrictions on travels and the planes were full.

“These times are truly unprecedented for all of us,” said CEO Ed Bastian.



Delta it’s the first airline US to detail the impact that began to emerge at the end of the previous quarter, although United Airlines said Monday it would post a pre-tax loss of $ 2.1 billion, confirming general suspicions.

It was the first loss of Delta in almost five years.

The focus now on Delta and other airlines is sheltering, cutting costs, and borrowing the billions of dollars needed to survive the consequences of the pandemic. The luck of Delta And other airlines will depend on whether it is a matter of months or years.

Airlines leaders spoke just a few weeks ago of one of a decline that would be followed by a strong recovery once the public felt the outbreak was under control. Now they are preparing for a slower, more painful recovery.

Flights in the United States in the past week have averaged 12 passengers each, according to the Airlines for America group, and there are already 75% fewer flights than normal.

Delta You are now paying more in refunds for canceled flights than the money you receive for new reservations. At the end of March, he was spending $ 100 million a day, although he hopes to cut that amount in half by July.

With less passenger traffic, Delta It is cutting its flight schedule and reducing its passenger capacity by 85% in the second quarter, especially on international routes. Delta It has left more than 50 planes on the runways and closed areas in airports. Some 37,000 employees – more than a third of its workforce – have accepted unpaid leave for up to a year.