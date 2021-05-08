Delta Evo-E, the rally icon now electric

It is not the first time that we have talked to you in Diariomotor about the project of Guerlain Chicherit and his team take one of the most iconic vehicles in rallying history and turn it into an electric vehicle loaded with the most modern technologies. The Frenchman, a former skier in the freestyle discipline, has traveled practically each and every one of the jobs related to competition. From rally and World RX driver to Dakarian, now passing through your new facet as a manufacturer of electric vehicles, competition preparer and supplier of infrastructure for recharging.

With all this curriculum behind him, Chicherit has indulged in creating his own eccentricity. As a good WRC lover, Guerlain has opted for the creation of a fully electric restomod based on the Lancia Delta Integrale. GCK (acronym that refers to both Guerlain Chicherit Kompetition and Green Corp Konnection) is already getting closer to having a definitive version of the one dubbed Delta Evo-E.

As can be seen in the images, beyond the battery-powered powertrain, the exterior image is very inspired by the original version of the late eighties and early nineties, although in this case it has been chosen not oversizing the performance figures and trying to make the experience as realistic as possible. It is because of that It has all-wheel drive, a power similar to that of the Delta IntegraleThey have even been devised to maintain the five-speed manual gearbox so that the driver doesn’t miss having a busy right hand while driving down a mountain road.

The Delta Integrale 16V already had 200 hp of power, while the Delta Integrale Evolution gained another 10 extra hp

As an ambassador for this new electric with retro airs, Guerlain Chicherit has turned to a compatriot, the ex-rally driver, Didier auriol, who was one of the great ambassadors of the Lancia Delta Integrale in competition. The Frenchman has already been at the controls of the Lancia Delta Evo-E of which a limited edition of just 36 units will be produced, all of them manufactured and approved in France. To these must be added the decision by GCK Exclusiv-e to create up to 11 units of the rally version, although at the moment it is unknown what homologation it will receive. Surely, depending on its success or failure, GCK has already promised that there will be more vehicles susceptible to receiving the same treatment.

We chose the Lancia Delta Integrale to launch this project because this vehicle made us all dream. It is the quintessential rally car, arguably the most incredible of its time, and one that is still very popular with rally fans, of which I am still a part – Guerlain Chicherit

We must remember that, despite being overtaken by the Volkswagen Polo R WRC as the most successful vehicle in rally history, the Lancia Delta Integrale from the Group A era it remains one of the favorite models by fans, both those who could live that time at the foot of the gutter and later generations. Quite a risk ‘putting your hand’ to transform it into an electric.

Image gallery – Lancia Delta Evo-E

Photos and images | GCK