Delta dominates in the US and represents 83% of new cases of covid-19

The Delta variant continues to advance and represents approximately 83% of coronavirus cases that cause COVID-19 in the United States, health authorities in that country reported Tuesday.

Miami World / telemundo51

The percentage signifies a drastic increase since the week of July 3, when that variant accounted for approximately 50% of genetically sequenced coronavirus cases.

“The best way to prevent the spread of COVID-19 variants is to prevent … and vaccination is the most powerful tool we have,” said Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, during a hearing in the United States Senate.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT THE DELTA VARIANT

It is a version of the coronavirus that has been found in more than 80 countries since it was first detected in India. It got its name from the World Health Organization, which names notable variants according to the Greek alphabet.

Viruses are constantly mutating and most changes are not worrisome, but there are still predictions because some variants can evolve enough to be more contagious, cause more serious disease, or circumvent the protection that vaccines provide.

Experts say that the Delta variant spreads more easily due to mutations that make it adhere better to cells in our body. In the UK, the variant is now responsible for 90% of all new infections.

Whether the variant makes people sicker is not yet clear, as more data needs to be collected, said Dr. Jacob John, who studies viruses at Christian Medical College in Vellore, southern India.