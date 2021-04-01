Delta Airlines and Coca-Cola criticize Georgia state voting restriction as “unacceptable”

By David Shepardson and Uday Sampath Kumar

WASHINGTON, Mar 31 (Reuters) – Coca-Cola and Delta Air Lines joined an initiative by US companies on Wednesday to challenge new voting restrictions in the state of Georgia, when both companies, which are based in the state capital Atlanta , they described the law as unacceptable.

Microsoft, which announced a new and important investment in Atlanta in February, added the voice of its president Brad Smith saying that the provisions of the law signed last week “unfairly restrict the rights of people to vote legally, safely and securely. “.

Citi Chief Financial Officer Mark Mason said in a LinkedIn post that he was “appalled at the recent voter suppression” passed in Georgia.

The Republican-backed Georgia law strengthens identification requirements for voting by mail, shortens early voting periods for second rounds, and made it a crime to offer food and water to voters waiting in line.

Dozens of black executives, including Merck & Co CEO Kenneth Frazier, had earlier asked their colleagues at US companies to oppose voting restrictions.

The appeal follows threats to boycott Delta and Coca-Cola by activists who said they should more firmly oppose the law.

Delta’s criticism marked a turnaround for the airline, which had praised the law in a statement on Friday, despite acknowledging it was concerned.

Critics wondered why Delta and other companies did not speak out before the Georgia governor enacted the restrictions. Neither company disclosed any concrete action in response to the law.

(Report by David Shepardson in Washington and Uday Sampath in Bengaluru, Edited in Spanish by Javier López de Lérida)