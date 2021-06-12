Delpo’s positive message for Djokovic and Nadal

Although he has not played since June 2019 and his inactivity took him to the 265th echelon of the ATP ranking, Juan Martin del Potro keep an eye on what happens in the tennis world. And the semifinals of Roland Garros they were an unmissable date. After congratulating Stefanos Tsitsipas (5th) for his performance, the Tandilense dedicated a few words to Novak Djokovic (1st) and Rafael Nadal (3rd).

On his social media, the 2009 US Open winner posted: “Tremendous game. You can’t believe what they played! Thanks @DjokerNole and @RafaelNadal. I dream of meeting them again“. Torre’s wish is that of the entire tennis world.

Look also

Del Potro has a very good vibe with Rafael Nadal.

When could this reunion take place? Hard to know. Today Juan Martín is recovering from a new intervention on his right knee, the injury that forced him to stop for almost two years. The ambitious goal is to be in the Tokyo Olympics, which he would access through an invitation, although that goal seems almost impossible.

A few days ago, Del Potro published a video in which he is seen on a court with a splint on his operated knee. His mobility is very limited, but his willpower is enormous. That is the great motivation of the 32-year-old from Tandil and winner of 22 ATP-level titles.

Del Potro rallied in Buenos Aires.

Look also

Del Potro met Nole 20 times and beat him four.

How is your history with Djokovic and Nadal?

Juan Martín has a very good vibe with all the members of the Big 3 and has faced them many times. The one with the most matches is with Roger Federer, who won seven of the 25 matches. Impossible to forget the final of the US Open 2009 or the victory in Indian Wells 2018, the last crossing.

He has the most even record with the Spaniard, who has given him more than one headache. There were 17 crashes and six wins for the tandilense. In the mythical 2009 he beat him three times in a row and he also did it in the semifinals of Rio 2016, a tournament in which he took the silver medal (Andy Murray surpassed him in the definition).

With Federer, Juan Martín registers 25 clashes and seven victories.

Look also

With Novak they are barely a year apart, although the Serbian has always known how to tame Thor’s hammer. The No. 1 in the world took over 16 of the 20 crosses. The Tower’s festivities were at the 2011 Davis Cup, 2013 Indian Wells, and the 2012 and 2016 Olympics.

TOPICS THAT APPEAR IN THIS NOTE