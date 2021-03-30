Delpo: goal mate and recovery

Hoping to make it to the Tokyo Olympics starting on July 23, Juan Martin del Potro He had surgery on his right knee for the fourth time in his 32 years and is already thinking about traveling to Japan. Meanwhile, the Tower of Tandil is in the process of recovery and shared a photo on its networks where it looks very good.

“Some rich mates and I continue with the rehabilitation,” says the legend that accompanies the image where he can be seen sitting in an armchair with crutches on one side and the typical Argentine infusion in his left hand.

897 days ago a new chapter began in Juan Martín’s career. In the 2018 Shanghai Masters 1000 round of 16 match against Borna Coric, Delpo suffered a clumsy fall and fractured his kneecap. Due to that blow, obviously, he had to leave the match.

In 2019, the tennis player avoided the operating room and after a different rehabilitation he returned to the courts at the Delray Beach ATP. The dream lasted only 12 games, since finally in June of that year the Argentine had to make the decision to have surgery again.

Despite the eight operations he suffered during his young age, Delpo does not lower his arms and dreams of representing the Argentine flag in Tokyo, Will it be given?

