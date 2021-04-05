Delpo continues with his recovery

A few weeks ago, Juan Martín Del Potro underwent his eighth surgery (fourth on his right knee) and, As we told you in Olé, he is already working on his recovery ahead of the next Olympic Game -which will begin in June of this year- and it is the primary goal for the Argentine. As on other occasions, Delpo shared a video from his official Instagram account where he is seen lying with a ball, doing gym work.

It should be remembered that the Tandilense is in Chicago, the city where he settled, working on what will be a future return to the courts. For now, In the initial section of its set-up, the Torre de Tandil is limited to making small movements (of course, without rackets in between) that allow you to take slow but safe steps in the long process of rehabilitation you face.

Del Potro began with the recovery.

“From now on, to put everything to him to be able to play again. I send you a big hug and I thank you from the bottom of my heart “, the tennis player had said after leaving the operating room, in what he himself classified -as a wish- as “the definitive operation”.

Juan Martín Del Potro had surgery in Chicago.

A few months before the Tokyo Olympics, the right-hander dreams of being present in the competition that has already seen him win the bronze and silver medals in London 2012 and Rio de Janeiro 2016, respectively.

Delpo in Rio 2016. Photo: EFE / Fernando Maia

