Deloitte employees will be able to work from wherever they want forever



Deloitte’s offices in the UK will look empty with the new way of working that employees will adopt after the pandemic.

Deloitte workers, in the United Kingdom, received news this Friday that they would never have imagined before the pandemic. And it is that this Friday Richard Houston, senior partner and executive director of the company, communicated that will not force employees to be in the office for a specified number of days or at specific locations.

“That means our people can choose how often they come to the office, if they wish, while focusing on how we can better serve our clients,” said the executive.

For Deloitte, the pandemic has shown that it can trust that its workers will make the right decision in terms of when, how and where they will work. in balance with your professional and personal responsibilities, published Yahoo! Finance.

“We want to make sure we maintain the flexibility of remote work, without losing the connections and collaboration opportunities we need to make a difference for our clients, our people and society,” Houston said.

According to the plan, Deloitte employees will only be able to work from remote locations in the UK, but the company is also evaluating whether the staff could work abroad in the near future.

An internal Deloitte survey recently showed that 96% of employees wanted the freedom to choose their work patterns, while more than four out of five spoke out for working in the office up to two days a week.

Deloitte has also been one of the accounting and consulting firms that recently closed some of its offices due to reduced demand for space caused by remote work.

Houston said that once authorities allow the offices to return to full capacity, Deloitte’s office buildings will be used for teamwork collaboration, to training topics and holding meetings with clients.

With this announcement Deloitte goes beyond its Big Four competitors KPMG, EY and PwC, who have spoken out that employees come to the office at least two or three days a week.

