Dell’s new 4K webcam is promising, but it costs $ 199 and has no built-in microphone

Video conferencing has become an integral part of our life in the last year and a half, but curiously we have seen very few manufacturers try to offer clear solutions in one of the most necessary elements to bring them to fruition: the news in webcams has been rather scarce.

That is precisely what it tries to solve Dell with its new UltraSharp Webcam, a product that draws attention for its performance and design but that costs almost what a modest laptop. Its $ 199 price, yes, they will not be all you have to spend, because this webcam does not integrate a microphone, so you will have to have one built into the computer or installed separately.

Record in 4K, but beware, no sound

Dell’s new webcam is certainly promising for its specs: it is a USB-C connected device with a 8.3-megapixel Sony STARVIS sensor capable of recording in 4K at 30 FPS or 1080p at 60 FPS.

It is also possible to modify the field of view, and the camera has a color correction system, autofocus and a 5x digital zoom that of course they can give a lot of play to the emissions.

One of its most striking features is its auto-framing system: an AI algorithm recognizes faces and allows the user to be tracked so that he is always centered in the image: although the camera does not move as such, the image does manage to “scroll” internally for that frame.

It also has an infrared sensor that allows use this camera as a biometric authentication system through Windows Hello, and to use it we can opt for the monitor mount as for a small tripod.

All this of course makes it clear that we are in front of a high-end webcam, and that is confirmed with its price of 199 dollars.

The surprising thing is that the webcam does not have a built-in microphone, and Dell have indicated that they have wanted to focus on the optics part. This, however, will force the audio to have to be solved in another way, something that can be inconvenient for those looking for an “all in one” solution.

More information | Dell