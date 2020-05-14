The Texas giant has renewed its ultra portable catalog with the new Dell XPS 15 and Dell XPS 17, two versions of the same family that they start from a common design and whose key differences are in the screen size, mobility and power.

As you may have imagined the Dell XPS 15 bets on one size more content and it has a lighter weight, which makes it the best option for those who want to prioritize mobility over gross power. By cons, the Dell XPS 17 has a larger screen format and mounts a more powerful configuration, but it has higher weight.

The design is undoubtedly one of the most interesting points of the new Dell XPS. As we can see in the images, the American company has significantly reduced the screen borders until it reaches a proportion of 93.7%, an important adjustment at the aesthetic level but also functional, and that is that according to Dell thanks to that tight screen-body ratio the Dell XPS 17 it is smaller than almost 50% of 15-inch laptops currently marketed.

Both models are built in aluminum and carbon fiber, have high-quality 3D sound, have four stereo speakers and they mount a backlit keyboard. I know you are wanting to know its specifications, so I do not make you wait any longer.

Dell XPS 15 Specifications

15-inch screen with 16:10 format and resolution up to 4K Ultra HD +.

Reproduces up to 100% of the Adobe RGB color spectrum and 94% of the DCI-P3 spectrum.

10 series Core processors (Intel Comet Lake) with up to 8 cores and 16 threads.

Supports up to 64GB of DDR4 memory.

Up to 2TB of PCIE SSD storage capacity.

GTX 1650 Ti Max-Q graphics card with 4 GB of GDDR6 (optional).

Wi-Fi 6 and integrated Bluetooth 5.

56 Whr battery in the standard version, 86 Whr in the touch version. Up to 25 hours of autonomy (14 hours on the 4K model).

Weight: 1.83 kilograms without touch screen, 2.05 kilograms with touch screen.

Windows 10 Home or Windows 10 Pro as the operating system.

Fingerprint reader (optional), integrated webcam.

Connections: two Thunderbolt 3 ports, a USB Type-C port, 3.5mm jack and SD card reader.

Price: Starting at $ 1,299, it will be available in the coming weeks.

Dell XPS 17 Specifications

17-inch screen with 16:10 format and resolution up to 4K Ultra HD +.

Reproduces up to 100% of the Adobe RGB color spectrum and 94% of the DCI-P3 spectrum.

10 series Core processors (Intel Comet Lake) with up to 8 cores and 16 threads.

Supports up to 64GB of DDR4 memory.

Up to 2TB of PCIE SSD storage capacity.

RTX 2060 Max-Q graphics card with 6 GB of GDDR6 (optional).

Wi-Fi 6 and integrated Bluetooth 5.

56 Whr battery in the standard version, 97 Whr in the touch version.

Weight: 2.11 kilograms without touch screen, 2.51 kilograms with touch screen.

Windows 10 Home or Windows 10 Pro as the operating system.

Fingerprint reader (optional), integrated webcam.

Connections: four Thunderbolt 3 ports, 3.5mm jack and SD card reader.

Price: Starting at $ 1,499, it will be available this summer.

It is important to remember that the Max-Q configurations used by NVIDIA GeForce GTX 16 series and RTX 20 series graphics cards reduce adjust working frequencies to achieve a good balance between consumption, temperatures and performance. This means that its gross performance is below that offered by standard models, but in return they have a cooler operation and lower consumption.

Dell has confirmed that all XPS 15 and 17 configurations also come with Eyesafe technology, which reduces blue light emission for minimize eye fatigue.