Dell soars 8% after announcing it will divest from VMware

New York, Apr 15 (EFE) .- The price of the computer company Dell has skyrocketed this Thursday on the New York Stock Exchange more than 8% a day after announcing that it will divest its 80.6% stake from the software vendor VMware.

As of today’s session (16.00) GMT, its shares were trading at $ 100.69, 8.6% more than yesterday’s close.

Dell Technologies Inc (DELL) announced Wednesday that it planned to spin off its $ 52 billion stake in software giant VMware Inc (VMW) by the end of the year, although the two companies will continue to be “important partners.”

According to The Wall Street Journal, the operation will help the personal computer company reduce its heavy debt and strengthen its financial position.

Both companies joined in 2016, but VMware, which last February announced a debt of 33,000 million dollars, has weighed down the computer manufacturer, which now wants to lose weight.

“After a comprehensive review of possible strategic options, both parties determined that this transaction will simplify capital structures and create additional long-term business value,” the statement published Wednesday said.

Once the transaction is effective, VMware will distribute a special dividend of between $ 11,500 and $ 12,000 million to all its shareholders, including Dell Technologies, of which, given its 80.6% stake, it will have between $ 9,300 and $ 9,700 million. of dollars.

The statement adds that Dell “intends to use the net proceeds to pay off debt, positioning the company well for investment grade ratings.”

(c) EFE Agency