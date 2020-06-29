Dell has announced the renewal of its G series, a series of products designed to offer the best possible tools for gamers. These new devices have been presented with a line where black is used as the main color and is made up of monitors, laptops, desktop PCs and keyboards.

New Dell G7 to go and G5 for the desktop

The new G series starts from the hand of a laptop with which to enjoy our games anywhere. The new Dell G7 laptop has been redesigned to be easier to carry and add light to its chassis for customization.

Inside they have used CPU 10th generation Intel Core that go all the way to i9along with NVIDIA GeForce graphics cards up to a GeForce RTX 2070 Max-Q on the 15-inch model and a GeForce RTX 2070 Super on the 17-inch model. As part of the redesign of this model, its trackpad has been improved and its keyboard has been divided into four RGB zones, a “Game Shift” macro key has also been included, which increases the fan speed at the moment. In addition, the Nahimic 3D Audio system with the VoiceBoost radar and Sound Tracker offers 360⁰ sound.

The prices of new Dell G7 start from € 1,429 depending on the model.

If ours is more to use desktop PC Dell offers us the new Dell G5, a PC with a Intel 10th Generation Core CPU with NVIDIA GeForce GTX / RTX graphics cards enabled for VR or AMD Radeon RX 5600. Its design has been made to facilitate the possibility of expanding or updating its components, but in a more compact and accentuated size with RGB LED lighting and a transparent side panel optional.

The new De G5 will begin to be Available July 9 from $ 699.99, even without prices in Euros.

Two new 27-inch monitors

Within the Dell G series we also have new monitors, the Dell 27 (S2721DGF) and a curved model, the Dell 27 (S2721HGF). The first of them has a panel IPS with QHD resolution and supports NVIDIA G-SYNC and AMD FreeSyncTM Premium ProIt also offers a refresh rate of 165Hz and a true GTG response time of 1ms (gray to gray) in Extreme mode. This model also boasts VESA Display HDR TM400 that offers more intense graphics and more marked contrasts.

For the curved model Dell has opted for a panel with FHD resolution with NVIDIA G-SYNC support, a fast update rate of 144Hz and a response time of 1 ms that also has an optimized ventilation system with additional vents in the back to better disperse heat.

As for prices and availability, the Dell 27 Curvo will be available in China on July 17 and will be released worldwide on August 21 with priced at $ 279.99

New Alienware mechanical keyboard

Mechanical keyboards are one of the accessories that we soon associate with the gamer world, something that also happens to us with the name of Alienware. In the Dell G series we find the new Alienware AW410K keyboard with RGB lighting, a device that comes with some Cherry MX Brown switches with high keys and an average life of 100 million keystrokes.

With RGB lighting by customizable AlienFX key, we can customize each one of them and even assign macros to them. We can also forget about problems when typing thanks to the system NKRo anti-ghosting, in addition to having a USB port to connect other devices.

The new Alienware RGB Mechanical Gaming Keyboard will be available from August 4 for a price of $ 129.99

