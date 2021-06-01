Dell Introduces Alienware X Series, Powerful, Lightweight Gaming Laptops

Dell has introduced the new Alienware X series notebooks, based on the latest 11th generation Intel processors, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 graphics and a next generation cooling system.

These laptops were the ones that were missing from Dell’s new offering for gaming laptops, where the XPS models are located. In addition to the latest from Intel and NVIDIA, they release a new thermal interface material (TIM) called “Element 31”, made of gallium-silicone. The idea, together with four fans that can run at different speeds and a redesign of the vents and external ports, is to be able to offer the most powerful components in the lightest and thinnest laptop designs.

Alienware X Series

Two have been the models presented on the Dell high-performance brand: Alienware x15 and Alienware x17. Both laptops are available in various display options, including:

15.6 inches or 17.3 inches with 1920 x 1080 native resolution, 165 Hz refresh rate, and 3 ms response time. 15.6 inches or 17.3 inches with native resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels, 360 Hz refresh rate, 1 ms response time, and NVIDIA G-Sync support. 15.6 inches with 2560 x 1440 pixel native resolution, 240Hz refresh rate, 2ms response time, and NVIDIA G-Sync. 17.3 inches with native 4K resolution, 120 Hz refresh rate, and 4 ms response time.

The series uses a magnesium aluminum alloy to reduce the thickness of the chassis and optionally you can mount a Cherry MX mechanical keyboard with 3.5mm ultra-low profile keys with 1.8mm travel and RGB backlighting. The Alienware X Series are powered by 87 Wh batteries and include 240 and 330 watt power adapters, depending on hardware configuration.

A configuration that includes Intel’s 11th generation Core processors for notebooks, the Tiger Lake-H up to Core i9-11980HK with 8 cores and 16 threads of native processing, unlocked multiplier to facilitate overclocking and where at least two of the cores could operate above 5 GHz frequency. Although they will include new batch integrated graphics based on Intel Xe (Gen12), the graphics power will come from the NVIDIA RTX 30 Mobile with which they will be combined, with the possibility of installing up to the RTX 3080.

Include support for DDR4-3200 memory up to 64 Gbytes and multiple M.2 slots to install PCIe SSD up to 4 Tbytes of storage capacity. Port selections include Thunderbolt 4.0, HDMI 2.1, USB 3.2 Gen 2, and USB 3.2 Gen 1, plus Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5, and Ethernet LAN.

The Alienware X Series will be available from June 15 with prices starting from the barrier of the $ 2,000.