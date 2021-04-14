Dell Inspiron 16 Plus, great novelty in Dell laptops

Dell Inspiron 16 Plus is the most prominent model of the important update presented by the American firm to renew its line of consumer laptops and convertibles. We review it.

Dell Inspiron 16 Plus

Screens 16 inch They are a new option that more and more manufacturers are using. Apple started with the MacBook Pro 16 and from there they have spread to others. The goal is to offer a similar viewing range to the classic 17.3-inch models after the corresponding cutout of the bezels, but managing to reduce the overall size and weight compared to those large portables.

Dell Inspiron 16 is a completely new model. And it looks great with an aluminum chassis in an attractive dark gray. At 16 inches diagonal it adds a native resolution of 3,072 x 1,920 pixels for a 16:10 aspect ratio. It supports 10-bit color color, 100% of the sRGB color gamut, and offers 300 nits of brightness. It claims to support HDR (you know that’s not possible at that level of brightness) and Dolby Vision.

Its hardware base is of the latest generation as expected, based on the new processors Intel Tiger Lake (H45) intended for large gaming laptops or entry-level mobile workstations for content creation that do not require the use of Xeon CPUs. The graphics will be equally well covered with dedicated graphics from the series NVIDIA RTX 30. They can include up to 16 Gbytes of LPDDR4x 4267MHz memory and PCIe storage units of up to 2 Tbytes for internal storage.

The connectivity section has also been updated highlighting Wi-Fi 6 or compatibility with ports Thunderbolt 4.0. It features a new updated thermal management system with four vents, three fans, and up to five heat pipes, depending on configuration.

It has a backlit keyboard, a mechanical camera shutter for the webcam, an optional fingerprint sensor and a flip open sensor to resume more quickly from sleep modes. Dell will offer the Inspiron 16 Plus with 56 Wh and 86 Wh battery options and 90 W or 130 W power adapters.

Dell Inspiron 13, 14 and 15

Dell has updated the rest of the series of laptops that it already had in the catalog, with three models differentiated by their screen size of 13.3, 14 and 15.6 inches diagonal, with 16:10 aspect ratio, FHD or QHD resolutions with anti-glare panels and cropped bezels.

Its interior has been renewed with the eleventh generation Intel processors, Tiger Lake H35, and options to equip three models, Core i3-1125G4, Core i5-11300H, up to the Core i7-11370H. The graphics options go through the new Iris Xe integrated into the processor and the dedicated NVIDIA GeForce MX450 and GTX 20.

They can equip 8 or 16 Gbytes of LPDDR4x 4267MHz RAM, while for internal storage SSDs are offered from 128 GB to 2 Tbytes. Connectivity has been renewed throughout the series with Thunderbolt 4, Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.1, in addition to the fingerprint reader on the power button, the lid open sensor, new keyboard and blue, gray or silver color options .

Dell Inspiron 14 2-in-1

Dell has also updated this convertible with two different versions according to its internal hardware, the Intel Tiger Lake of the previous ones for the Inspiron 14 5410 2-in-1 and the AMD Ryzen 5000 (ZEN 2) as an alternative in the Inspiron 14 7415 2 -In 1.

Its design is identical with a hinge system that allows you to rotate the 14-inch multi-touch screen and FDH resolution up to 360 degrees and place it on top of the keyboard to favor various modes of use. Both versions support up to 16GB of DDR4-3200 memory and up to 2TB of storage with PCIe NVMe SSDs.

Dell Inspiron 2021, availability and price

Dell Inspiron 16 Plus will be available in June starting at $ 949. Dell Inspiron 13 is now available in select markets starting at $ 599. Dell Inspiron 14 will be available in May starting at $ 549. Dell Inspiron 15 will be available in May starting at $ 549. Dell Inspiron 14 2-in-1 will be available in May starting at $ 729.