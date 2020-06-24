Dell G7 15 is the most interesting model of the new G series that has been presented by the American manufacturer and that includes laptops, desktops, monitors and accessories, with focus, design and features to please PC gamers.

Dell G7 15

Dell has slimmed down the black anodized aluminum chassis of this gaming notebook by reducing it to 20.5mm. The display bezels have also been trimmed to 6.5-9.9mm in order to offer the same screen size with a smaller overall footprint.

Measuring 15.6 inches diagonally, Dell offers several panels to choose from, from an LCD base with 1080p resolution to a 4K OLED for the user who wants the best display that can be mounted on a laptop.

Inside, the 10th generation Intel Core processors stand out, with the possibility of equipping from a Core i5 to the “brutal” Core i9-10980HK, a development with 8 cores and 16 threads with frequencies up to 5.3 GHz. It also offers different options for graphics, with dedicated NVIDIA ranging from a GeForce GTX 1650 Ti to the GeForce RTX 2070 with Max-Q design.

Dell G7 15 can equip up to 32 Gbytes of DDR4-2933 memory and up to 1 Tbyte PCIe solid state drives. It supports Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooh 6.0 and has Thunderbolt 3 ports, Mini DisplayPort, HDMI 2.0, USB 3.2, Gigabit Ethernet, audio jack and SD memory card reader.

The keyboard features customizable four-zone RGB lighting that also extends to the precision glass chassis and trackpad. A special dynamic fan mode for intense action scenes and a Nahimic 3D Audio sound system with 360-degree sound emulation completes the gaming experience.

The manufacturer also offers two battery options, with capacities of 56 WH and 86 Wh for those who prioritize greater mobility or autonomy. With Windows 10 Home pre-installed, this Dell G7 15 will be available starting June 29 from $ 1,429.

Dell G Series

Dell G7 17

Another of the teams that the manufacturer has presented on this same series. With the same design as the G15, it increases the screen size to 17.3 inches with the same panel options and offers the possibility of including superior graphics cards such as the GeForce RTX 2070 Super. It has the same processing, connectivity and design options with an aluminum chassis also reduced in thickness, weight and screen bezels. Its starting price is $ 1,429 with availability starting June 23.

Dell G5

It is a compact desktop tower offering tool-free upgrade / maintenance, a front panel accented by full RGB LED lighting, and an optional clear window side panel. As internal hardware, it has 10th generation Intel Core processors along with NVIDIA GeForce GTX / RTX graphics cards or the AMD Radeon RX 5600. It includes the Alienware Command Center software that allows adjusting the thermal and cooling modes for games, computing or video playback. It will be available starting July 9 with a starting price of $ 699.

Monitors

Accompanying the laptops and the desktop, Dell has introduced two gaming monitors. The first is Dell 27 (S2721DGF), a IPS with QHD resolution, support for AMD FreeSync Premium Pro (compatible with NVIDIA G-SYNC) a refresh rate of 165 Hz and a response time of 1 millisecond. It will be available worldwide on July 28 for $ 569. The second model is the Dell 27 (S2721HGF), a model with a curved VA panel and FHD resolution that will offer a refresh rate of 144 Hz. Its price will be $ 279.

Completing the presentation, Dell has announced the launch of the peripheral Alienware RGB (AW410K). It is a mechanical gaming keyboard with Cherry MX Brown switches and RGB lighting system. Alienware RGB Mechanical Gaming Keyboard will be available for sale on August 4 for $ 129.