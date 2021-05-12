Dell and Alienware make the leap to the latest from Intel and NVIDIA

Following the official announcement of the new Intel Core 11 Tiger Lake H processors, updates to product lines and laptops such as the Lenovo Legion, the Acer Predator, or the new Dell and Alienware laptops, two families dedicated to gaming and productivity that will be completed with the latest NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 GPUs, OLED displays, and a new unique cooling system.

Dell XPS 15 9510

Constructed from CNC machined aluminum, aerospace-inspired carbon fiber, and Corning Gorilla Glass 6 for a lightweight yet durable design, one of the main novelties of this laptop will be its new option of 15.6 inch OLED 3.5K screen, capable of offering a 100,000: 1 contrast ratio and 100% DCI-P3 color gamut, and a 92.9% screen-to-body ratio thanks to its four ultra-thin InfinityEdge bezels.

Elements that will complete a high-quality multimedia experience thanks to the presence of a Waves Nx 3D audio for your speakers, tuned by Grammy Award-winning producer Jack Joseph Puig.

Although the great novelty could not be other than the arrival of the new processors and graphics from Intel and NVIDIA, with options and specifications that will go up to 11th Gen Intel Core i9 and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti.

Dell XPS 17 9710

Landing as the smallest 17-inch notebook equipped with the latest 11th generation Intel Core processors, with a body of just 19.5mm, this notebook will include configurations up to the newest. Core i9k, as well as the latest NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 graphics.

The Dell XPS 17 9710 comes with a unique dual opposite outlet fan design which increases fan airflow and conducts cooling airflow in both directions, resulting in higher overall airflow and better skin temperature. Thanks to the 16:10 4-sided InfinityEdge display, you can enjoy a 17-inch edge-to-edge view in a smaller way than 14% of 15-inch laptops.

In the same way, we will once again have the presence of the Waves Nx 3D audio, this time accompanying a quad speaker system, again tuned by Grammy Award-winning producer Jack Joseph Puig.

Alienware X-Series

Although the company has not wanted to reveal much about what it aims to be its new top-of-the-range series, with just some obvious details such as the use of the new Intel 11th Gen CPUs and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 series GPUs, He did want to highlight that these gaming laptops will have a new exclusive thermal design, summarized in a short teaser video.

.

The main essence is that the X Series will use a new thermal interface material (TIM) called «Element 31«, made of gallium-silicone that is supposed to provide “a decrease in overall thermal resistance over the previous generation and an extraordinary improvement in contact resistance, as shown in preliminary tests”.

It also uses el New quad fan design (patent pending) that “produces a dedicated airflow using dual opposed exhaust fans and exhaust fans”. That extra airflow allows high performance with a very slim design. Thus, as can be seen in the video, the reduction in size and the presence of multiple vents seem to have moved all the connectivity and ports from the sides to the back.

It is thus expected that Alienware will advance new details of these laptops next June 1, in their own presentation, where they are also expected to share information about the price or final availability of this X Series.

Alienware m15 R6

On the other hand, the new version of this already classic 15-inch Alienware gaming laptop was also presented. We will once again find a great diversity at the time of composing this computer, with options of Intel’s 11th generation CPU that will go from the 6-core i5-11400H, 8-core i7-11800H, up to 8-core i9-11900H, with graphics options ranging from the newly introduced NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti up to the powerful RTX 3080.

Specifications that we will see completed with up to 32 GB of RAM (user upgradeable) and up to 4 TB of storage, and a next-generation connectivity section, with an RJ-45 Ethernet NIC port, Thunderbolt 4 type USB-C and USB-A 3.2 Gen 3 ports.

A wide customization capacity that we will see again in the selection of your screen, with three panels that will go from 1080p to 165 Hz, 1080p to 360 Hz, and a QuadHD (2,560 x 1,440) at up to 240 Hz, the latter two being compatible with NVIDIA G-Sync and Advanced Optimus technologies.

Dated for release sometime this summer, the Alienware m15 will arrive under base prices. starting at $ 1,300.

Alienware G15

Finally, as a more affordable alternative, the company has also presented a renovation of your budget gaming laptop, reduced to a still very powerful 11th Gen Intel Core-i7 CPU, different graphics card options from the RTX 30 series, and a 15.6-inch screen with resolutions up to 1080p and 165 Hz.

All this under a price and availability date that will take us until summer, and a base figure of $ 950.