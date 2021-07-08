delivery to beneficiaries will be direct

MEXICO CITY.

The programs that will replace the missing Fonden, Fonca, Fidecine and Foprocine will be able to start operating from 2022.

The Ministry of Finance informed the Congress of the Union that these programs will go directly to those affected by natural disasters, without intermediaries and with the help of the Armed Forces, and to the cultural community through direct subsidies.

According to the federal agency, next year there will be 868 budget programs, two less than this year, but 24 will disappear and 22 will be created in different areas, he said.

One of them is the Program for the Attention of Emergencies due to Natural Hazards, a relief from the Fonden and whose money will come from Branch 36 Security and Citizen Protection. The resources of this program will no longer be delivered to the governors, but to the citizens.

One called Stimuli for Artistic Creation is also created, which replaces Fonca, to grant “recognitions to trajectories and support for the development of cultural projects.”

Under other names, trusts revive

In 2022, says the Treasury, there will be a total of 868 budgetary programs, which implies two less than this year, but it specifies that 24 programs will disappear and 22 are created in different areas.

The agency specified that the Program for the Attention of Emergencies due to Natural Hazards is created, whose money will come from Branch 36, Security and Citizen Protection, and will no longer be delivered to the governors, but to the citizens.

It is created “by virtue of the extinction of the Natural Disaster Fund (Fonden), in order to manage the budgetary resources for the attention of emergency declarations of the federative entities that have been exceeded in their operational and financial capacity due to natural hazards” .

He says that the new model “will allow, among other advantages, that supplies are delivered to the affected population without intermediaries, with the support of the Armed Forces, as well as streamline the administrative process of payment to suppliers, which will be in charge of the Secretariat of Security and Citizen Protection ”.

It also creates Stimuli for Artistic Creation, for “recognition of trajectories and support for the development of cultural projects, replacing the National Fund for Culture and the Arts (Fonca), in order to support the national artistic community not face limitations for creative exercise in the stages of incursion, project development, professionalization and consolidation of artistic careers, as well as promoting education and artistic and cultural research ”.

Similarly, Fomento al Cine Mexicano was born, “in order to carry out the support work for national cinematography previously carried out through the Investment Fund and Film Stimuli (FIDECINE) and Fund for Quality Film Production (Foprocine) ”.

It specifies that “its objective is to grant resources to promote cinematographic projects, in order to foster and promote quality Mexican cinema, diverse, plural, inclusive, with gender equality and accessible to the entire population, through subsidies economic; preserve the cultural expressions of the country’s intangible heritage ”.

“Encourage the construction and conservation of collections through the restoration, creation of catalogs, databases, guides, among others, for the reconstruction and reappropriation of our identities or visual histories; create and take advantage of the cultural infrastructure, and promote artistic and cultural development, access and integration of indigenous peoples and communities, through art and cinematography in general ”.

OTHER NAME

Program for the Attention of Emergencies due to Natural Hazards (formerly Fonden). Stimuli for Artistic Creation (formerly Fonca). Promotion of Mexican Cinema (formerly Fidecine).