Four members of a family wait sitting on the sidewalk of a business near the morgue of the Sermesa hospital in Managua. Their eyes are swollen from crying and huge dark circles. His agony came to an end. Her 63-year-old father surrendered to death after several days of fighting the coronavirus.

We’re just waiting for the body to be given to us. He was hospitalized for three days here in Sermesa. We brought him with a fever, he was tired, he couldn’t breathe. We know it’s Covid-19, but doctors say it’s pneumonia, but we don’t blame them. They are subjected to orientations of this genocidal regime that abandons the town in retaliation on April 19, “said one of the sons, who prefers not to publish his name for fear of retaliation, because he has been persecuted since 2018, because he is accused of “Coup-monger”, for not agreeing with the Orteguismo.

In less than half an hour two corpses with immediate burial orientation were taken from the morgue of said hospital center, confirmed by LA PRENSA at the scene. “Doña already has five bodies in two hours with an immediate burial order. Here you bring your family member just to get him dead. They don’t let you get close, they just show you long so you can recognize him and they put him in the morgue while you bring the coffin, “said another relative, who lives in Las Jaguitas.

You can read: Sermesa Hospital in Bologna delivers five dead in less than two hours. Two of them were immediately buried

Family members ask to be told the truth

Another family leaves the place in tears, heartbroken. A van from the Jerusalem Funeral Home was transporting the body of his relative who died with all the symptoms of the coronavirus, but the death certificate says that the cause of death was atypical pneumonia.

The family got on a bus from a capital route that awaited them. Relatives and neighbors went there to accompany the immediate burial. “He is my brother, he was only hospitalized for five days,” said one of those affected, without further details.

A brother-in-law of the deceased said that he was retired, 64 years old, and that he was going to the Oriental market to buy, which perhaps he caught there. He lived in Villa Cuba, Managua. «The great problem of the pandemic in Nicaragua is disinformation. We don’t understand why they hide the Covid-19 test results. We do not ask this government for food, what we ask is that it speak to us with the truth. We all know that they are deaths from the virus. There have never been so many deaths in Nicaragua with immediate burial and sealed boxes, “said another relative.

Most people prefer to omit their names for fear of stigmatization and social rejection. Others for political persecutions.

Funeral floats are frequently seen in Managua carrying coffins with an immediate burial order. LA PRENSA / O. NVARRETEIt may interest you: “Anyone with a cold and fever symptoms should potentially be considered with SARS-CoV-2”

Neighbors of the place say that the number of corpses that they remove per day from the morgue of the Sermesa hospital has increased in the last 15 days. “They started like seven a day, now they are like 30, because we count them so they don’t tell us lies,” explained a neighbor.

While LA PRENSA accompanied another express burial this morning at the Jardines de la Sabana private cemetery. The body was in a float at the Jardines del Recuerdo Funeral Home, while a single relative in a vehicle accompanied the funeral.