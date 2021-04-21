Delivery men will take to the streets of New York after murder of Mexican

Food delivery men, mostly Latino, will take to the streets of New York in a march to demand better working conditions and a halt to the violence that has cost the lives of at least nine of these workers in the last year.

"Deliveristas", as they are known in this city, the police have done nothing about the reports of robberies and the deaths of their companions, the most recent just over a month ago of the Mexican Francisco Villalba, shot to death in a park in Manhattan to rob him. the electric bicycle they use, valued at about 2,000 dollars.

Others have been killed or injured when hit by vehicles.

The distributors work for applications and denounced in a press conference this Tuesday of the Labor Justice Project, which represents them, that they are victims of theft of wages and tips by the companies for which they work.

Gustavo Ajche, Guatemalan leader of Deliveristas Unidos, a group that was formed to fight for their rights, denounced that the applications “treat us as if we were slaves and this should no longer continue like this”, adding that it has become “very complicated” lately this work because they are being affected by “the violence and insecurity” that the country is facing.

The violence has reached the point that the food delivery people have created self-defense groups before what they say is the lack of response of the police to the problem that impacts this industry, which has about 80,0000 “delivery drivers” in this city, a large number of them indigenous Guatemalans.

Miguel Tun Reynoso, from Guatemala, recounted how in just 15 days two bicycles were stolen from him. In the first case, he reported it to the police “and they told me that this was a process and that they would call me and they never did,” so he did not report the second robbery.

While Lucy Villano, one of the few women in this profession, reported that one of the applications “blocking” and he has not been able to return to the job with which he supports his son.

Delivery men marched to demand justice for Francisco Villalva

A Cornell University Worker Institute study released today revealed that sales have increased during the covid-19 pandemic, as has the stock value of app companies on the Stock Exchange, ” but that has not translated into improvements for the workers ”.

The investigation, for which more than 500 food delivery men from the five boroughs of New York City also showed that 75% of those interviewed began to work as delivery men during the pandemic because they lost their job “and others because they saw it as an opportunity.”

But the most important thing that she revealed, according to researcher María Figueroa, is that 53% of the interviewees had been victims of the theft of their bicycles and 30% of these also of violent crime. “That is one of the priorities that leads these workers to march tomorrow”, commented.

62% said that they have not been given access to the bathroom “and there is also a lot of problem with payment”, whether they are not paid on time, they are never paid “or there are cases where tips do not appear”.

“44% have experienced problems with pay”, He stated and added that 52% come from Latin America, around 20% from Asia and 10% from Africa.

The march, which will depart from Times Square, seeks to draw the attention of the authorities and that several projects are approved, such as the right to use a bathroom in restaurants and that the applications for which they work have insurance against the theft of their bikes.

These proposals already exist while they work on others with various councilors to prepare a package of measures that they hope will have the support of Mayor Bill de Blasio and Council President Corey Johnson.