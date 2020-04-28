German food delivery company Delivery Hero saw order and revenue numbers almost double in the first quarter and predicted that increased demand will continue after the coronavirus crisis.

The Berlin-based company, which manages food delivery platforms in 44 countries, said on Tuesday that its sales rose 92% to 515 million euros. Although it suffered an initial negative effect from the coronavirus, the company said it added 10% more new customers since the beginning of March.

The company expects the pandemic to have a long-term impact on food buying habits, noting that it has attracted more older customers less inclined to place orders for food delivery at home. “Delivery Hero is having a ‘good crisis'”, said Jefferies analysts Giles Thorne and Sebastian Patulea.

Delivery Hero saw a 26% increase in orders and triple new customers in March for ultra-fast delivery of groceries and pharmaceutical products from its 100 local warehouses in nine countries, mainly in the Middle East, Asia and Latin America.

The company plans to expand the service to have 400 warehouses by the end of the year, with business growing by a single digit by the end of the year, Chief Executive Niklas Ostberg told ..

“We are just at the beginning of this … We believe that we can increase this to billions (of euros) or tens of billions in the next five to 10 years,” he said.

Delivery Hero works with more than 500,000 restaurants in Europe, the Middle East, Latin America and Asia. The company added 50,000 new restaurants to the platform in the last three weeks of March, in addition to 1,500 supermarkets and pharmacies.

The company confirmed a revenue forecast for 2020 of between 2.4 billion and 2.6 billion euros, saying it will be able to absorb higher costs due to the pandemic, mainly in the Middle East, where there were strict curfews.

Other costs include launching a fund to support couriers, distributing face masks and sanitizers, additional marketing and free delivery to local restaurants, Ostberg told reporters.

The company also confirmed the prospect of a negative adjusted profit margin of 14% and 18% and staying in the blue for European operations in 2020.

