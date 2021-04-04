Deliveroo will debut on the London Stock Exchange at the minimum price planned for its placement

Related news

Deliveroo already has a price for its premiere as listed. The food delivery company has established £ 3.90 per share for its listing on the London Stock Exchange, which is the lowest figure with respect to the initially established price range, according to several British media outlets on Tuesday.

With these figures, Deliveroo will raise 1.5 billion pounds (1,754 million euros) for the initial sale of 384.6 million among investors who have decided to go to the operation. In this way, the stock market valuation has been set at 7,600 million pounds, just over 8,890 million euros at currency exchange.

Last week, the company established a price range for its shares under the public offering for sale (IPO) of between 3.90 and 4.60 pounds. Had the shares been set at the maximum price indicated, Deliveroo would have raised 1,769 million pounds (2,070 million euros) and would have reached a valuation of up to 8,800 million (10,295 million euros).

Amazon, relevant shareholder

However, this Monday, the company reported that lowered the price range up to £ 3.90-4.10 per title due to “volatility” From the market.

After the operation, Amazon will remain as the main shareholder of the firm, reducing its weight in shareholders from the current 15.8% to 11.5%. However, since the company has a dual-class shareholding structure, the founder and CEO, William Shu, has control of it. Although the 115.2 million Class B titles that it will have after the IPO barely represent 6.3% of the total share capital, they will accumulate 57.5% of the total voting rights.

Deliveroo has hired Goldman sachs and JP Morgan as joint global coordinators, already Merrill lynch, Citigroup, Jefferies and Numis Securities as joint underwriters of the IPO.

The company closed 2020 with net attributable losses of 225.5 million pounds (264.9 million euros), 28.9% less than the red numbers of the previous year, after increasing its turnover by 54.3%, to 1,190.8 million pounds (1,399.1 million euros).