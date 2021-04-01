Deliveroo plummets 26.3% in its debut on the stock market after the misgivings of several funds about the treatment of their delivery people

World

The actions of the food delivery company Deliveroor they collapsed this Wednesday by 26.3% in its stock market debut in the London equity market as a result of misgivings raised by various investment funds to enter the group due to the treatment it gives to workers.

The titles of the British business were offered to investors in the London selective at 3.90 pounds (4.57 euros), although at first hourits value decreased, reaching a price below 2.70 pounds (3.16 euros), a striking fall.

Deliveroo had reported yesterday that it would price its premiere on the British Stock Market at the low end of its previously announced range, 3.90 pounds (4.57 euros). At the close, its shares were trading at 2.87 pounds (3.37 euros).

Group founder Will Shu today thanked “to all those who have contributed to making Deliveroo the company it is, in particular our restaurants, stores, delivery people and customers. “

This sale of shares has attracted a great deal of attention as it is one of the largest IPOs in this country since the multinational Glencore did so in May 2011.

Your ethics in doubt

The precipitous drop in their titles, which analysts somehow suspected, has raised questions about the feasibility and ethics that contains a whole business model, that of the so-called “gig” economy (precarious “curros”), in which contractors and freelancers receive payments for tasks carried out in the short term.

Hundreds of delivery men who deliver food orders at home for the Glovo application are staging protests in various parts of Spain to show their rejection of the reduction of the base rate from 2.5 euros to 1.2 applied by the company in the middle of the pandemic of the coronavirus. It represents a discount of more than 50%. In Madrid, this Thursday the riders have protested through the streets of the center after the reduction of their salaries raised on motorcycles and bicycles became effective. Similar protests have also been held in cities such as Seville, Malaga or Cartagena.

That system of questionable values ​​has been criticized in recent weeks by major investment funds, such as the asset management company Aviva Investor, which a few days ago confirmed that it would not invest in Deliveroo among other reasons due to its treatment of its employees.

Its manager, David Cumming, considered that “So many employers could make a huge difference in the lives of their workers whether they are guaranteed working hours or a salary and the way companies behave is gaining importance. “