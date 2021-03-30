Deliveroo lowers price range ahead of London Stock Exchange debut

By Pamela Barbaglia and Abhinav Ramnarayan

LONDON, Mar 29 (Reuters) – Food delivery group Deliveroo has lowered the price range of its initial public offering for the sale of shares, ensuring that demand log books were fully covered for what will be the London’s biggest IPO in a decade.

The London-based company, founded by CEO William Shu in 2013, could be valued at up to 7.85 billion pounds ($ 10.85 billion) at its market debut on March 31.

The IPO will become London’s largest IPO since Glencore in May 2011 and also the largest IPO of a tech company on the London Stock Exchange, dwarfing that of The Hut Group last year.

Deliveroo lowered its indicative price bracket on Monday to between £ 3.90 and 4.10 a share, implying a valuation of between £ 7.6 billion and £ 7.85 billion, excluding shares offered as part of the over-allotment issue. or “greenshoe”.

The company has chosen not to price the transaction at the highest point of the original range, between 3.90 and 4.60 pounds – which would have given it a market value of up to 8.8 billion pounds -, arguing market volatility.

Banks working on the operation said on Monday that the purchase order books were covered in the entire price range, showing that demand “would exceed the full size of the operation.”

“Deliveroo has received a very significant demand from entities around the world. The operation is covered several times throughout the range, led by three highly respected anchor investors,” confirmed a company spokesperson.

“Given the volatility of global market conditions for IPOs, Deliveroo is choosing to price responsibly within the initial range and at an entry point that maximizes long-term value for our new institutional and retail investors.” .

A source familiar with the process said the company had to take into account the performance of some recent initial public offerings, such as that of the US cloud computing company DigitalOcean and that of the British online review platform Trustpilot, which traded below of its IPO price.

(Information from Pamela Barbaglia and Abhinav Ramnarayan; edited by Alex Richardson, Edmund Blair and Jane Merriman; translated by Tomás Cobos)