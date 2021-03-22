Deliveroo expects to reach a value of 10 billion with its IPO | Companies

British food delivery platform Deliveroo announced today that it has set a price range of between 3.90 and 4.60 pounds per title for its upcoming debut on the London Stock Exchange, which would allow it to raise as much as 1.769 million pounds ( slightly more than 2,000 million euros) with the sale of shares and reaching a market capitalization of between 7,600 and 8,800 million pounds (between 8,854 or 10,252 million euros), excluding allotment shares.

Deliveroo, a company backed by Amazon, has also reported that the gross value of operations (the total number of transactions processed on its platform) has increased by 121% year-on-year in all markets in January and February 2021. And it has highlighted that the gross value of operations in the United Kingdom and Ireland has grown by 130% in the same period and the gross value of operations in the other markets of the group has grown by more than 112% year-on-year.

“We are proud to be listed in London, the city where Deliveroo started,” said Will Shu, founder and CEO of the company, for whom becoming a listed company will allow the company to continue investing in innovation, developing new technological tools to supporting restaurants and grocery stores, as well as providing delivery drivers with more work and expanding options for consumers.

Shu has acknowledged that the pandemic has given a great boost to the food delivery sector. “We have seen a strong start to 2021 and we are only at the beginning of an exciting journey in a still nascent food delivery market, fast growing and full of opportunities,” said the executive.

The company will go public with two types of shares, Class A and Class B, taking advantage of changes in the London market that allow a dual structure in which the founders can initially maintain control. This modality will allow Shu to keep the Class B shares for a period of three years, which will have 20 voting rights for each security, but which will not go public.

The A’s will be offered as part of the company’s jump to the trading floor, which is expected in April, and will have one voting right for each share. The note specifies that, three years after the public offering for sale (IPO), the class B shares “will automatically be converted into class A shares.”

The initiative will also include “a community offering” whereby the company will allow consumers with an account with Deliveroo in the UK to access the titles.

The delivery company Deliveroo, which works through an application and has expansion plans with delivery of the supermarket purchase, has about 6 million customers in twelve markets around the world, including Spain, and serves food from about 115,000 restaurants.

Deliveroo has hired Goldman Sach and JP Morgan as joint global coordinators, and Merrill Lynch, Citigroup, Jefferies and Numis Securities as bookrunners sets of the OPV.

The food delivery company will become the largest London IPO by market capitalization since Royal Mail in 2013, according to .. Additionally, it is expected to be one of the biggest UK IPOs of 2021. According to the government of this country, this operation is a sign that London can still attract important IPOs after the exit of the United Kingdom from the European Union.