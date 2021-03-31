Deliveroo collapses in its stock market premiere due to the treatment of its distributors

London, March 31 (EFE) .- The shares of the food delivery company Deliveroo plummeted this Wednesday by 26.3% in its stock market debut in the London equity market as a result of the misgivings raised by several investment funds to enter the group for their treatment of workers.

The titles of the British business were offered to investors in the London selective at 3.90 pounds (4.57 euros), although in the first hour their value decreased reaching below 2.70 pounds (3.16 euros) , a striking fall.

Deliveroo had reported yesterday that it would set the price of its premiere on the British Stock market at the bottom of its previously announced range, 3.90 pounds (4.57 euros).

At the close, its shares were trading at 2.87 pounds (3.37 euros).

Group founder Will Shu today thanked “everyone who has helped make Deliveroo the company it is, in particular our restaurants, stores, delivery people and customers.”

This sale of shares has attracted great attention as it is one of the largest IPOs in this country since the multinational Glencore did it in May 2011.

The precipitous drop in their titles, which analysts somehow suspected, has raised questions about the viability and ethics of an entire business model, that of the so-called “gig” economy (precarious “jobs”), in which Contractors and freelancers are paid for short-term tasks.

That system of questionable values ​​has been criticized in recent weeks by major investment funds, such as the asset management company Aviva Investor, which a few days ago confirmed that it would not invest in Deliveroo among other reasons for its treatment of its employees.

Its manager, David Cumming, considered that “many employers could change the lives of their workers enormously if they guaranteed working hours or a salary and the way in which companies behave is gaining importance.”

ANALYSTS QUESTION THE MODEL

Asked by Efe, Sophie Lund-Yates, chief analyst at the British financial services company Hargreaves Lansdown, said today that “the fall in the price of shares this morning raises unavoidable questions about what went wrong.”

“Deliveroo’s pricing is not as attractive as expected … This is not hugely surprising given the substantial background noise surrounding the company,” the expert said.

According to the analyst, “the biggest concern is the regulation around workers’ rights” while “the flexible employee model of Deliveroo’s’ riders’ is a giant pillar in the group’s success plan” .

Much of Deliveroo’s success is due to confinements due to covid-19, although a growing demand for these home services is still being detected despite the easing of restrictions.

Lund-Yates warns that “the long-term outlook will depend on how demand is sustained in a post-pandemic world and if that route to profitability is seen more clearly.”

For his part, ThinkMarkets market analyst Fawad Razaqzada told Efe that “investors have been put off by the fact that several fund managers said that they will not invest in the business because of the firm’s treatment of its distributors.”

“Deliveroo’s ‘gig’ economy model means that delivery people do not have paid vacations, pensions and other benefits,” Razaqzada explained.

If the Government were to force Deliveroo to treat its couriers as employees (“employees” in English, who under British law enjoy employment benefits superior to those of “workers”) “serious questions would be raised about the path of the company towards profitability, given that its margins are already tight, and because of the competitive nature of the industry, “he added.

LABORISTS, CRITICAL WITH DELIVEROO

The leader of the opposition Labor Party, Keir Starmer, admitted today that “he would not buy shares in Deliveroo” and argued his position by stating that although he accepts that “we have to have economic growth to get out of this pandemic and that is an absolute priority, we cannot go back to the broken system we had before. “

Starmer specifically listed an “unsafe job, inadequate pay, low standards” and emphasized the need for “ambition to move toward a long-term, high-standard, high-wage economy with adequate protection for those within. of the workforce. “

The case of another iconic company of the “gig” economy, the transport company Uber, has already ended in court, in which the British Justice recently ruled in favor of its drivers, who achieved job improvements and were considered “workers” although not “employees”.

