‘Deliveristas’ from New York took to the streets to demand justice, protections and security



New York delivery drivers take to the streets to demand justice, protections and safety

This Thursday, New York City saw and felt the power of workers who make a living on two wheels. With the mythical Times square in the background and mounted on their bicycles and electric scooters, hundreds if not thousands of delivery men who paused in their journey, took to the streets in a caravan towards City hall to claim your rights.

The cries of “justice”, “respect” and “dignity”, as well as the warning that “tips are not wages“, So what It is urgent that the City and the State protect them with laws that control the applications with which food delivery in the Big Apple is mainly used, they were protagonists.

Nor the heavy rain that began to fall At the beginning of the journey, the same one that many times they must face when they are in the streets making a living, caused them to loosen up or lose their momentum. They, with their faces washed and their clothes wet, but their strength intact, came together to show New York that they are not invisible, that they have a voice and that they are going to fight for what they deserve.

A) Yes Gustavo Ajche said it at the top of his lungs, movement organizer United Deliverers, who asked legislators to stand on the side of justice with the distributors and the ‘deliveries’ to unite to make their movement more powerful.

“This fight does not end here. This is not just a gear we get wet in. This shows that we have power, that we have to forget our fear and that we are putting up our faces to fight for something we deserve, ”said the delivery man, warning politicians not to take advantage of their protests to win votes but to really engage in the search for solutions.

“We have to keep fighting until the city ​​Council I checked those laws that are already in place and that give us protections, like the Mayor, and that they approve them, ”added the leader.

Gabriel LopezOne of the protesters who took to the streets, while trying to dry off the rain that accumulated in much of the route, shared that feeling and asked only to be treated as human beings and not as “things.”

“We want the robberies to stop, the police to stop them, give us better conditions, respect us and see us as people who serve this city. It is not much to ask, but for us it makes a big difference, “said the Mexican.

“You deserve your rights”

State Senator Jessica Ramos, one of the main fighters for workers’ rights in New York, who promoted the creation of the fund for excluded workers, promised to continue fighting and made it clear that New York will not continue to see the delivery men as if they were disposable .

“You deserve your rights, because you have been sweating it. They deserve the respect of the Government, the employer, the police, the restaurants and all New Yorkers … Here I tell you that no Latino is neither invisible nor disposable, damn it. We are not going to let ourselves be bossed around anymore, ”said the Queens politician.

Councilor Carlos Menchaca He sadly recalled the recent murder of the delivery man Francisco Villalba, who lost his life in El Barrio, Manhattan, and whose death also inspired the march, and promised that soon the ‘delivery drivers’ will have the conditions they deserve.

At the end of the protest, and already With the sun coming up again, chasing the rain, The delivery man Jose Arriaga, made an analogy that frames the feeling of their struggle.

“Our life is like that sky, which can have very dark days, and come loaded with very strong downpours, but at the In the end, we always know that the sun is going to come out and I know that the days of injustice and mistreatment for deliveries are about to endSaid the young man, who then got on his bike and he went “to continue working.”

