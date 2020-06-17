Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord

It is always good for a niche game to do well and although the close-ups show sales in the tens of millions, it is also necessary to recognize those titles that within their sector have obtained very good sales, as in the case of Kingdom Come: Deliverance.

This weekend Steam users will be able to enjoy Kingdom Come: Deliverance for free, specifically from June 18 to 22, however, unlike other occasions when this is part of a rotation of games with free access for a limited time , in the case of the Warhorse Studios title, is due to an important sales goal that was reached.

In that sense, the study reported that Kingdom Come: Deliverance has already sold 3 million copies since its launch in 2018 and in the case of the DLC, they report sales of more than 1.5 million, figures that are undoubtedly excellent for this type of game and that allow to give continuity to the project.

Kingdom Come: Deliverance is available on PS4, Xbox One, and PC. In this link you will find all the related information, as well as our written review.

