Mexico City.-Elements from the Secretary of the Navy handed over to authorities in different states part of the 211 fans that arrived yesterday from the United States.

The Governor of Tabasco, Augusto López, reported in his Twitter account that the Aribus C275 plane of the Secretary of the Navy transferred 30 mechanical fans and 46 monitors that the Institute of Health for Welfare bought from the Swiss company Hamilton and which serve to serve to the most critical patients of Covid-19.

The Secretary of Foreign Relations, Marcelo Ebrard, reported that this Wednesday the elements of the Navy also took fans to Tijuana, Baja California, and Chetumal, Quintana Roo.

Yesterday, when the devices were received in Mexico City, the general director of Insabi, Juan Ferrer, explained that 189 mechanical fans are for the institution he heads and 22 for the Secretary of the Navy and its hospitals.

In an Airbus C275 plane from the Secretary of the Navy, the 30 mechanical fans and 46 monitors with which the Insabi supported us and that come to complement the equipment of our Covid hospitals were transferred. pic.twitter.com/2ozF7vcbVZ – Adán Augusto López H (@adan_augusto)

May 6, 2020

According to the Ministry of Health, 30 devices are for Baja California, 29 for Tabasco, 30 for Quintana Roo, and 20 for the Ministry of National Defense.

Authorities claimed that respirators that arrived on this first of five flights from the United States would be sent to the red outbreaks of the pandemic.

