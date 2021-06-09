Deliver 10 babies in a single delivery



The woman has set a new record.

Photo: Amina Filkins / Pexels

A South African woman gave birth on the night of Monday, June 7, by caesarean section, to a dozen babies, 2 more than the doctors had initially detected, in a Pretoria hospital.

The mother, who is called Gosiame Thamara Sithole and is 37 years old, She was 29 weeks – the time when the 8th month of gestation starts – according to her husband, Teboho Tsotetsi, to the South African media IOL.

“There are 7 boys and 3 girls, she was 7 months and 7 days pregnant. I’m happy and excited, ”explained the father after the delivery, who already had two six-year-old twin children with his wife.

According to Sithole herself, who suffered pain in her legs from the first 8 weeks of pregnancy in addition to heartburn, 2 of the babies could not be detected in the initial scans because they were located “in the wrong duct”.

Dr. Dini Mawela, deputy director of the Sefako Makgatho University of Health Sciences School of Medicine, located in North Pretoria, said that this is a very unusual situation and, usually, related to fertility treatments, if Well Sithole pointed out that this is not his case.

“It is quite a unique situation. I don’t know how often it happens. It carries an extremely high risk, “said the doctor, for whom” the danger is that, as there is not enough space in the womb for babies, they will tend to be small. “

“The children will come out small, with the chances of survival compromised. It all depends on how long they have been inside, ”Mawela added.

With the arrival of 10 newborns -who will spend the next few months in the incubator-, this South African mother surpasses Halima Cisse, the Malian woman who gave birth to 9 babies in Morocco, after being evacuated as a precaution to that country, at the beginning of May of this year.

These births would break the record for the highest number of babies born and survived in the same birth, held since 2009 by the American Nadya Suleman, who gave birth to 8 babies.

