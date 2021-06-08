Delighted? Prince William and Kate Middleton with “Lilibeth” | .

Prince William and Kate middleton they did not hesitate to send a present to the newborn, “Lilibeth Diana“, his new niece, who came to this world last Friday.

The new baby turned the prince william and Kate Middleton in uncles for the second time after the birth of Archie Harrison, eldest son of the “Dukes of Sussex” and older brother of the tender “Lili”.

For this reason, the “dukes of cambridge“They decided to send a gift to the new member of the family of Prince William’s brother, Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle.

The parents of Princes George, Charlotte and Louis would have been notified in advance, according to an informant, which gave them time to send him a gift precisely on the day of the birth, this same weekend, as published this Monday by the magazine Us Weekly.

We are delighted with the happy news of the arrival of baby Lili. Congratulations to Harry, Meghan and Archie, reads the message that the new uncles, the “Dukes of Cambridge”, published through the official account of Instagram of Kensington Palace.

Undoubtedly, the news would cheer most of the British members and particularly the eldest son of Prince Charles, William and his wife Catherine of Cambridge, this according to the statement that transcended from the palace last Sunday.

The post accompanied a tender photograph in which the Sussex family appear, Meghan with Archie in her arms and a large tree in the background.

It is a fact that at these moments the one that celebrates the expansion of their respective families, the grandchildren of Queen Elizabeth, Prince William and Harry are able to put their differences aside.

For its part, Buckingham Palace also extended its congratulations to the “former royals”, a great message accompanied the publication in which the youngest son of the late Lady Diana appears on his wedding day with the television actress, Meghan Markle.

Congratulations to the Dukes of Sussex on the birth of Lilibet Diana! The Queen, the Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall and the Dukes of Cambridge are delighted at the news. Lilibet is Her Majesty’s 11th great-grandson, read via Queen Elizabeth’s Instagram account @theroyalfamily.

The official birth of the little and long-awaited creature who would arrive in this world last Friday, June 4, at a prestigious hospital in Santa Barbara, California.

What does “Lilibeth Diana” mean?

Now the new member of the Sussexes, Lilibeth Diana Mountbatten Windsor would have a very important meaning, not only for Harry given the fact that now his little girl pays tribute to the memory of her unfortunate mother.

The name they have chosen for the creature has a strong link to Queen Elizabeth, as “Lilibeth” is the nickname by which the British monarch’s family was called most of the time.

It is the name that also links her with her cousin Charlotte, who also bears the British queen in her middle name, “Charlotte Elizabeth Diana”, this without counting that now “Lili” as the youngest of 6 years, they are the second descendant daughter of her parents and they both have an older brother.

Today “Lilibeth”, four days old, is the sovereign’s great-granddaughter, the newborn arrived weighing 7 pounds and 11 ounces (3.5 kilos). After confirming the news, it was reported that both the health of the mother and the girl were fine and they were even already settling in at home.