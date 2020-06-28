Biscuits are preparations that are made in every kitchen because nothing is as delicious as a rich and delicious piece of cake after a meal or just to hang out without limitations and with a divine flavor.

With few ingredients and a lot of dedication you can prepare a delicious sponge cake.

The novelty of this that we bring you is that it is made in a pan and it will still be like eating the traditional one. Let’s check the recipe.

What do you need?

2 cups flour

1 cup milk

1 cup of sugar

1 egg

2 teaspoons of baking powder

2 tablespoons vanilla essence

1 tablespoon butter, melted

Lemon zest

How do you do it?

Step 1: Beat the sugar and the egg until you get a cream, add the melted butter, the lemon zest, the vanilla essence, the milk and the flour with the baking powder, the latter pair of sifted ingredients.

Step 2: In a nonstick skillet or pot, apply a little oil to the entire surface and then add the mixture. It is very important that the preparation does not exceed half the pan, otherwise the mixture will start to come out of the utensil.

Step 3: Cook over low heat (the lowest your kitchen has) for 30 minutes with a lid on the preparation. After that time you have to turn the cake, for this use a plate just as you would to flip an omelette. Before putting the cake back in the pan, put a little oil back on and cover. Cook for 15 minutes and check, with a knife or toothpick, if the cake is ready.

Sprinkle with icing sugar or a layer of chocolate to spread and you’re done. A delicious vanilla sponge cake made in a pan.