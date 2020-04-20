Maintaining a balanced diet is not synonymous with restricting some delicious desserts. Discover here how to prepare an exquisite high fiber banana cake to take care of your figure while you delight in its sweet flavor. Take note!.

Currently, the cake is part of the main homemade desserts for its pleasant taste, ease of preparation and accessible ingredients. However, most recipes are high in sugars and saturated fats, so their nutritional intake is reduced and their frequent use represents a health hazard.

Banana sponge cake with oatmeal

Next, we will detail an easy way to make tasty and nutritious banana cakes step by step.

Banana cake high in fiber and low in sugars

This delicious banana cake contains fiber-rich oatmeal as well as other ingredients that are gentle on the digestion process. Enjoy it in your breakfasts and snacks!

Ingredients

400 grams or 2 cups of oatmeal.

30 grams or 2 tablespoons of baking powder

84 ml or 1/3 cup of skim milk.

7 grams or ½ tablespoon of baking soda.

1/3 or 80 grams of molasses sugar.

7 grams or 1 tablespoon of cinnamon powder.

200 gr or 1 cup of mashed banana

1/3 or 80 gr of cup of vegetable oil

2 egg whites

½ or 100 gr of cup of chopped walnuts

Preparation

The first thing you have to do is heat the oven to 180ºC. Grease a mold to make a cake. Then mix the bananas, sugar, oil, milk and egg whites in a bowl. Add the oatmeal, baking powder, baking soda, and chopped walnuts. Pour the mixture into the pan and bake for 60 minutes or try sticking in a toothpick and it comes out clean. Remove from the oven and let cool for 10 minutes.