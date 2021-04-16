Delight Noelia, in a black and white video with “And he will go”

Delights Noelia, in a black and white video with “And he will go” | Instagram

The singer and businesswoman Noelia shared in one of her most recent publications a video in black and white where in addition to showing off her figure, she is remembering one of her ballads, this one is entitled “And it will go away“.

Surely if you do not know it you can do it through Spotify, Dezeer and Youtube Music which is where you find all the songs of a beautiful Puerto Rican celebrity, both the old and the most recent.

The pretty model and businesswoman He continually gives us some publications that are more than eye-catching, immediately begin to have reactions from his fans who are aware of what he shares.

Noelia He has released 6 studio albums, the third one he released was in 2003 this one carried the title of “natural“and it is in him where we find the song” And he will go “, is that the one that is locking in his video on his official Instagram account.

This song is part of his hits, if you did not know it, we invite you to do it and not only this, but all of his discography, surely you will find something that suits you.

It has been 59 minutes since he shared it and it already has more than 30 thousand reproductions, in it the model appears interpreting this song in a corridor, probably in his apartment there have been several occasions that he has shared content in this place, we already recognize some details of him , like the paintings on the wall.

The singer is wearing leggings of her own line Noelicious, These are white and quite tight so they tend to mark her shapely legs and beautiful curves quite well, she is also wearing a white t-shirt, although it could be that she is also wearing a complete jumpsuit, it is not possible to distinguish well because she is wearing over a black jacket although this is transparent.

This time he limited himself to blocking the comment box as he has done on other occasions, surely he preferred that his fans concentrate on the content of the video and not on what other Internet users put.

Something that undoubtedly caught the attention of some of her admirers, although they had not had the opportunity to write it in the comments box, were Noelia’s perfect charms, which can be seen a little in the neckline that her blouse has, it is what her Fans love the businesswoman who has always been completely natural and of which she is extremely proud.