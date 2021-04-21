Delicious sweet! Mia Khalifa wears red swimsuit for session | Instagram

Definitely the former actress, model and businesswoman Mia Khalifa is in favor of leaving her fans with the whim, especially because a long time ago she shared a photo in which she appeared showing her huge charms in a red swimsuit.

The striking thing about the image is that it is shown sitting surrounded by small sweets with which surely more than one craved.

If you are an admirer of the beautiful Instagram celebrity, you will know that she loves to eat, whether they are luxurious and elaborate dishes as well as a delicious hamburger or in this case delicious sweets.

Also read: Kim Kardashian’s neon swimsuit highlights her beautiful curves!

The post was shared Mia khalifa On her official Twitter account on May 15, 2018, in her photograph, she is biting into one of the small bags of candy that surround her, while holding her legs slightly open.

IF YOU WANT TO SEE THE PHOTO, CLICK HERE.

Apparently the photo was to promote some Swedish sweets, as she herself affirmed that the best things in life were precisely sweets, men and Swedish hockey.

Follow us on Facebook and get more from Show News!

Being a flirtatious woman for the former adult film actress is not a problem, it seems that for her it is completely natural to be, especially when she uses red swimsuits.