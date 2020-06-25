This is an ideal dessert for children’s snack and the best thing is that it does not contain wheat flour. They are sweet sweet potato and honey pancakes that you will love.

June 25, 2020 10:16 a.m.

Without using a gram of flour and with all the flavor of the natural sugars of the sweet potato, we bring you this delight: sweet sweet potato pancakes and honey.

Its preparation is very, very simple and the ingredients are only three. You can not stop eating them, they are delicious.

To prepare these sweet sweet potato and honey pancakes you will need:

Ingredients

1/4 cup honey 2 eggs 1 large sweet potato

preparation:

Peel and cut the sweet potato in more or less medium pieces. Put the sweet potato and cover it with water. Cook over medium high heat until soft. Then, in a separate container, mash the yams with the egg and honey. In a very hot frying pan place the pancakes and ready